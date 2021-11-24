Chad Conine: Crank the playoffs up to 11

This week goes to 11.

If you know then you know. And you probably also know this: if your team made it to the third round of the playoffs, that’s one louder than last week, isn’t it?

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we have 11 win-or-go-home high school football games for Central Texas fans to enjoy this week. All of them come at you on Friday. The schedule begins with a top-10 showdown between Lorena and Columbus at 1:30 on Friday afternoon at Texas State’s Bobcat Stadium and ends with a couple of 7:30 kickoffs Friday night — Abbott vs. Coolidge in Mexia and Riesel vs. Franklin in Belton.

If you’re reading this online, there’s a chance it’s Thursday evening and you can chart your course for Friday. If you picked up the print edition, hopefully there’s still time to gas up the car and head for a football stadium.

To help you out, I’m going to rank these 11 games in order with the time and place and a little extra juice on each one. But here’s the catch, I’m not going to tell you my ranking system. Maybe you’ll figure it out and, if you think you’ve done so, you can email me at chad.conine@wacotrib.com and I’ll tell you if you got it right.

Here we go.