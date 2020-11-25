Chad Conine: Elite 8 Centex football teams defying the odds in playoffs

Happy Thanksgiving, football fans.

To write that I’m thankful for the high school football playoffs seems like something I might have written in the Panther Post when I was a junior in high school. And any other year besides this one, that’s exactly the kind of sophomoric sentiment it would’ve been.

And I’m also aware that most of the columns I’ve written in the past three months have taken some space to recognize that we have moved forward with a football season that looked like it might never happen. But what else can I do? This has been the strangest, most unnerving, exasperating year that we’ve been through in a long time and, as a journalist, that’s the defining context of pretty much every story my colleagues and I have written since the middle of March.

The COVID-19 pandemic is like the wind to a golfer this year. Some days it has more influence than others, but it’s always a factor.

And yet, there will probably be football games this week (I write probably, because making a 100% definitive statement is the best way to be 100% wrong in 2020).

It’s still Thanksgiving week, which means in Classes 1A through 4A the playoffs are in full swing. If your team is still practicing on Thursday, it means you’re in the middle of a great season.