Chad Conine: Elite 8 defying the odds

Happy Thanksgiving, football fans.
To write that I’m thankful for the high school football playoffs seems like something I might have written in the Panther Post when I was a junior in high school. And any other year besides this one, that’s exactly the kind of sophomoric sentiment it would’ve been.
And I’m also aware that most of the columns I’ve written in the past three months have taken some space to recognize that we have moved forward with a football season that looked like it might never happen. But what else can I do? This has been the strangest, most unnerving, exasperating year that we’ve been through in a long time and, as a journalist, that’s the defining context of pretty much every story my colleagues and I have written since the middle of March.
The COVID-19 pandemic is like the wind to a golfer this year. Some days it has more influence than others, but it’s always a factor.
And yet, there will probably be football games this week (I write probably, because making a 100% definitive statement is the best way to be 100% wrong in 2020).
It’s still Thanksgiving week, which means in Classes 1A through 4A the playoffs are in full swing. If your team is still practicing on Thursday, it means you’re in the middle of a great season.
In Central Texas, we have eight UIL schools that are in the third round of the playoffs. Anybody that wins this week can see a possible state championship on the horizon. Here’s a quick look at all eight, how they got here and the road ahead. I’ll start with the smallest schools and work my way to 4A D-I.
Blum: The Bobcats (8-3) are the defending 1A D-I state champions, though their title defense has been a little bumpy. Blum took back-to-back-to-back lopsided losses against Jonesboto, May and Abbott in September and the first Friday in October. The Bobcats have cranked it up in the playoffs to win their first two games versus Coolidge and Saint Jo. This week No. 19 Blum faces ninth-ranked Union Hill, which knocked out Abbott last week.
Chilton: The Pirates keep on progressing. In 2019, Chilton bounced back from a one-win season by going 7-5 and winning a playoff game. Last week, the Pirates (7-4) defeated Deweyville to reach the third round of the playoffs. This week, Chilton will meet Tenaha (9-2). If the Pirates advance again, there’s a good chance they’ll meet up with district-rival Mart in the 2A D-II Region 3 final.
Mart: The biggest storyline in Central Texas high school football at this point is Mart’s quest for a fourth-straight state championship. The Panthers (11-0) are right on schedule as they’ve demolished two playoff opponents. This week, Mart plays West Sabine, which finished third in its district. If the Panthers keep advancing, the first ranked matchup they could see would be either No. 7 Christoval or No. 9 Falls City in the 2A D-II state semifinals.
Bosqueville: Since losing to Crawford in a district championship game, Bosqueville has built up significant momentum. The Bulldogs have rolled over Tolar, Hamilton, Marlin and Cooper, winning all those games by at least three touchdowns. In doing so, Bosqueville (8-3) has set up a big-time matchup with No. 5 Lindsay (11-0). If the Bulldogs win, they could get a rematch with Crawford in the 2A D-I Region 2 final.
Crawford: The seventh-ranked Pirates’ only setback this season was a COVID forfeit against Valley Mills in the final week of the regular season. That blemish aside, Crawford (11-1) has looked like a vintage Pirates team this season. The 7-2A D-I champs play Alvord, which was the 5-2A D-I runner up, this week. If the Pirates win, they’ll either get the Bosqueville rematch or fifth-ranked Lindsay in the next round.
Lorena: On this list, the Leopards (9-2) fit with Blum, Mart and Crawford — teams that won their district championships and have efficiently moved through the first two rounds of the playoffs. Lorena benefitted from a Crocket forfeit last week, so the Leopards should be fresh when they play Hallettsville (10-2) in this round. If Lorena wins, it will get the Columbus-Yoakum winner in the 3A D-I Region 3 final.
China Spring: If you haven’t heard what the Cougars have done in the playoffs already, you need to ask somebody. Or I’ll tell you. China Spring (9-2) didn’t just pull off upsets of ranked opponents in the first two rounds of the playoffs, they posted statement wins. The Cougars walloped No. 4 Jasper,45-19, and then stiff-armed No. 2 West Orange-Stark, 35-22. That earned China Spring the right to face No. 9 Sealy this week. If the Cougars win this one, the could face No. 1 Carthage in the next round.
La Vega: The No. 7 Pirates (9-2) play top-ranked Argyle (12-0) in one of the best third-round matchups in the state this week. It follows a trend as well as it’s the third consecutive year that Argyle has beaten La Vega in the regular season only to see the Pirates again in the playoffs. La Vega won the previous two playoff games. The winner of this one becomes the favorite to win the 4A D-I title.
So that’s what we’re looking at starting Friday.
I would write this every year: a high school football game is a better place to be than a mall or big box store on Black Friday. This year that goes double, at least. I’m no doctor, but I think there’s a lot better chance of catching something at Mega Lo Mart than a ball game.
