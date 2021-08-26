Chad Conine: Happy Friday night, Central Texas

These are the times we live in.
Let’s face facts, we’re headed into our second COVID-19 football season. I hate it as much as you do. I don’t want to admit it, I don’t want to write it and I don’t really have any predictions about it.
I would really have preferred to bury my head in the sand and been like, “COVID what?” for the next few months. But then someone asked me at church if I thought we were going to get through a full season. And Twitter doesn’t help. It’s become very necessary as a sportswriter to keep an eye on the Twitterverse all the time, so I can’t avoid gloom and doom tweets that flitter across my newsfeed way more often than is comfortable.
So there’s no avoiding it. COVID factors are present. Nothing we can do to get out of it. A lot of us are vaccinated. Some of us probably have antibodies by now. But there are also many people in the hospital fighting for their lives. I know a couple and you probably do too. I don’t want to write anything that cheapens that reality or makes anyone think that I believe that football trumps everything else.
Even so, these are the times we live in and high school football season kicks off on Friday night. I’m excited about it. I think that slight punched-in-the-gut feeling every time I hear about a cancellation is a pretty good indicator of how much I love this sport that we cover so closely.
For the past two weeks, our Trib sports staff has rolled out dozens of pages of high school football coverage. I hope you’ve enjoyed the constant flow of information. We’ve had some fantastic stories and beautiful art and jazzy layouts that I believe capture the essence of the game.
It all leads up to this, the official start of the season. Each year, as I grind away at preview material I come to the same realization: a big chunk of this is going to be irrelevant as soon as the first kid limps off the field with a season-ending knee injury and the first breakout sophomore (who’s been strategically kept under wraps by his coach) gets loose for an 80-yard touchdown run. Of course, that’s not a reason not to write preview stories. You’ve been hungry for football too, right? You’d have been mad if we just wrote “Let’s wait and see what happens on August 27.”
These are the times we live in. So let’s do it. Here we go into COVID-19 season No. 2. There will be hiccups and hurdles, but at least now we’ve done it before and have reason to believe we can make it.
Last year felt like walking in the dark without a flashlight. Because there was not a vaccine, contact tracing was a priority. That meant a football team’s chance to play could be crossed out as late as Friday afternoon, which happened at least once around here. But one of the teams that had a last-minute cancellation, the Lorena Leopards, went on to have a great season that included a district championship and a couple of playoff wins.
I think now more than ever, we have to live in the moment on Friday nights. If you love football and you’re invested in your favorite team, there are all sorts of emotions and expectations wrapped up in that team. Those factors have always been subject to change in the blink of an eye. Now there are just more variables.
There are senior players out there that have been waiting a long time to get their chance. Now the first Friday has come and they’re anxious to see what’s going to happen. But on a football field, there’s so little that each player can control. The best approach is to put on that uniform and embrace the moment.
I’m lucky. I just show up and find a spot and do what I’ve been doing for the past couple of decades. Sometimes the game is a dud and sometimes it’s so good that it leaves my head spinning as I figure out how to capture it in a few hundred words.
Whatever your perspective — player, coach, parent, student, media member, or just a fan in the community — if you're out there on Friday night, take a second to just be glad.
Like I said at the top of this column, I don’t have any COVID season predictions. That’s mostly because making forecasts these day is a sure fire way to look like a false prophet.
These are the time we live in. Persevere and embrace the Friday night highs.