Chad Conine: Happy Friday night, Central Texas

These are the times we live in.

Let’s face facts, we’re headed into our second COVID-19 football season. I hate it as much as you do. I don’t want to admit it, I don’t want to write it and I don’t really have any predictions about it.

I would really have preferred to bury my head in the sand and been like, “COVID what?” for the next few months. But then someone asked me at church if I thought we were going to get through a full season. And Twitter doesn’t help. It’s become very necessary as a sportswriter to keep an eye on the Twitterverse all the time, so I can’t avoid gloom and doom tweets that flitter across my newsfeed way more often than is comfortable.

So there’s no avoiding it. COVID factors are present. Nothing we can do to get out of it. A lot of us are vaccinated. Some of us probably have antibodies by now. But there are also many people in the hospital fighting for their lives. I know a couple and you probably do too. I don’t want to write anything that cheapens that reality or makes anyone think that I believe that football trumps everything else.