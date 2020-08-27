Chad Conine: High school football riding on hard work, hope

When the sun goes down on Friday night, I hope I’m just watching a game.
I’ll admit that there are few times that I feel as engaged with life as when I’m covering high school football on a Friday night. I’ve been going to games since I was a little kid and covering them for one publication or another for the last 27 years. There’s honestly no place I’d rather be on a Friday night in the fall than sitting in a press box keeping play-by-play and stats.
How many times will I get to do it this fall? That’s anybody’s guess. The old coach’s standby “one game at a time” has taken on profound new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I know this: I’m going to do my part. I’ll be sitting in the stands, not the press box, probably wearing a bucket hat and/or sunglasses to fight the glare and heat from the sun beating down for the first hour after kickoff. I’m going to take a good buddy to help me keep track of stats and hold my computer as I won’t have a desk in front of me. We’ll be wearing masks and socially distancing, as per UIL-mandated risk-mitigation guidelines.
But I’m confident that, if the Mart Panthers and Teague Lions are playing football after the sun sets, it will start to feel something like a normal Friday night.
I’m thankful that high school football season has arrived.
If you’ve ever seen the joy in a kid’s face as he described his third-quarter touchdown that turned the game around for his team, I’m pretty sure you are, too.
You might say it’s just a game and you might point out that it’s impossible to socially distance on a football field and you might say it’s not worth the risk. That’s fair. I think intellectual diversity is an undervalued commodity in 2020, so I’ve got to give you your point of view.
But I would counter that there are dozens, if not hundreds of individuals around Central Texas — and thousands around the state — that have selflessly put their time and energy toward giving high school athletes the chance to compete this fall.
You can say college football teams are playing because they can’t afford the financial implications of not doing so. But you can’t say that about high school football. I’m pretty sure no coaches get paid overtime to stay late and disinfect helmets and the weight room and the locker room and the shoulder pads after practice. Nobody has a bowl game bonus built into his contract.
These guys have been putting in the work because they can’t stand the thought of looking a senior football player in the eye and saying “Sorry, kid, it’s over.” Especially because the chance to play football might be a huge motivating factor why that kid has been turning in his homework on time and getting to bed early so he’ll be ready for practice the next day.
And then there’s the reality that a COVID-19 cluster might shut a team down for a couple of weeks here and there. Or there’s the scary scenario that a large-scale outbreak could sack the season.
I respect the people who have stood up and said, “Whatever the odds are that we’ll finish the season, we’re going to give this our best shot.”
As I write this column, the clock is ticking with about 28 hours remaining until 7:30 kickoffs on Friday night. I’ve been watching the horizon for weeks now, wondering if and when a local team will have to pause what it’s doing to stop a virus from spreading through its football or volleyball team. In our Super Centex coverage area, there have been a few scares, but we’ve got a full slate of games lined up (excluding Midway, Waco High and University, which won’t kickoff for another month due to UIL shifting of 5A and 6A schedules).
At this point, I’m very hopeful.
It’s probably going to feel different this season. If all goes well, we’ll know a lot more about that on Saturday morning.
But please keep this in mind: whatever inconveniences you face in your usual Friday night football routine — if you’re asked to wear a mask when you’d rather not, or you’re asked to sit apart from your normal gaggle of fans, or you have to buy a ticket ahead of time — realize that we’re all making sacrifices.
And if your team gets run by 40 and it was all the ref’s fault, well, at least we got to play.
