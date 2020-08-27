Chad Conine: High school football riding on hard work, hope

If you’ve ever seen the joy in a kid’s face as he described his third-quarter touchdown that turned the game around for his team, I’m pretty sure you are, too.

You might say it’s just a game and you might point out that it’s impossible to socially distance on a football field and you might say it’s not worth the risk. That’s fair. I think intellectual diversity is an undervalued commodity in 2020, so I’ve got to give you your point of view.

But I would counter that there are dozens, if not hundreds of individuals around Central Texas — and thousands around the state — that have selflessly put their time and energy toward giving high school athletes the chance to compete this fall.

You can say college football teams are playing because they can’t afford the financial implications of not doing so. But you can’t say that about high school football. I’m pretty sure no coaches get paid overtime to stay late and disinfect helmets and the weight room and the locker room and the shoulder pads after practice. Nobody has a bowl game bonus built into his contract.