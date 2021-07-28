Chad Conine: Take the rest, I'll stick with high school football

The joy I saw in players’ faces during and after games last high school football season was one of the things that kept me going. That spirit was back in the building as the Trib hosted High School Football Photo Day on Wednesday at Waco ISD Stadium. We didn’t get to do it last year, since gathering 200-something football players in the same place almost certainly would’ve gotten us publicly shamed.

This year, we changed up a bit. We extended our time window and asked coaches to send us a few players between 9 a.m. and noon. So, of course, football time being football time, the first players showed up about 8:30 on Wednesday morning. We knew they would and we were set up and ready to go.

This year, in order to stockpile player videos, we came up with a game called “25-second clock.” I asked each player to say his name and school and then I sent rapid-fire questions at them based on a series of dice rolls. We’ll post those on an ongoing basis over the next couple of months on WacoTrib.com, starting with a couple that will run with this column on our website.

The questions ranged from football-centric — Who’s the best running back in the NFL? Will the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl this year? — to the truly revealing — What is the best vegetable? How old is your coach?