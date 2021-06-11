Chad Conine: The sights and sounds of sports are victory in themselves

BELTON — It was a strange sensation last spring and summer when I would feel a lump in my throat much of the time, a physical manifestation of anxiety.

I wasn’t worried so much about getting COVID-19. Maybe I should’ve been, but I don’t want to spend too many words justifying my feelings about that. The reason for the intermittent uneasiness I felt came from not knowing how the next few months would unfold. I heard people saying football season wasn’t going to happen or that it shouldn’t happen. Others felt confident that we would find a way, which is what my gut told me.

In the meantime, sports were shut down. No one was officially playing anything for a while. I was playing golf on a weekly basis, but even those rounds were sometimes affected by my inability to relax. I went over to friends’ houses to grill out, but I couldn’t forget that I would normally be eating a sandwich in my car as a I waited for a playoff baseball or softball game to begin.

And then came the FCA Victory Bowl baseball and softball games.