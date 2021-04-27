Chad Conine: Tyrone Thurman, West Texas' Mighty Mite, deserves Hall of Fame honor

Every now and then as a sportswriter, you get to interview one of your heroes.

Just ask Trib sports editor Brice Cherry about talking to Houston Rockets of the 1980s and 90s or John Werner about his interviews with Dallas Cowboys legends.

In 2014, I had one of those moments when I met up with Tyrone Thurman at a coffee shop in Irving one Sunday night. I was working on a chapter for my book, “The Republic of Football,” that told the story of the 1983 Midland Lee Rebels. Thurman was a 5-foot-3 running back and part of a fantastic backfield that also included Walter Jones and Isaac Garnett.

But most people know Thurman as one of the top punt returners in Southwest Conference history. I was in elementary school and already a devoted Red Raider when Thurman burst on the scene making big plays a wide receiver and punt returner for Texas Tech.

Going into the 1988 season, Texas Tech produced posters that featured former Jefferson-Moore standout Wayne Walker and receiver Eddy Anderson, both of whom were 5-8, and the 5-3 Thurman. It proclaimed them as Texas Tech University’s Mighty Mites.

I had one on my wall, proof that Thurman was one of my heroes.