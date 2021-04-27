Chad Conine: Tyrone Thurman, West Texas' Mighty Mite, deserves Hall of Fame honor

Every now and then as a sportswriter, you get to interview one of your heroes.
Just ask Trib sports editor Brice Cherry about talking to Houston Rockets of the 1980s and 90s or John Werner about his interviews with Dallas Cowboys legends.
In 2014, I had one of those moments when I met up with Tyrone Thurman at a coffee shop in Irving one Sunday night. I was working on a chapter for my book, “The Republic of Football,” that told the story of the 1983 Midland Lee Rebels. Thurman was a 5-foot-3 running back and part of a fantastic backfield that also included Walter Jones and Isaac Garnett.
But most people know Thurman as one of the top punt returners in Southwest Conference history. I was in elementary school and already a devoted Red Raider when Thurman burst on the scene making big plays a wide receiver and punt returner for Texas Tech.
Going into the 1988 season, Texas Tech produced posters that featured former Jefferson-Moore standout Wayne Walker and receiver Eddy Anderson, both of whom were 5-8, and the 5-3 Thurman. It proclaimed them as Texas Tech University’s Mighty Mites.
I had one on my wall, proof that Thurman was one of my heroes.
He earned first-team All-America honors in 1988 as a punt returner. In his Texas Tech career, Thurman returned four punts for touchdowns along with catching 93 passes for 1,270 receiving yards. Remember, his was long before the Air Raid arrived, so those numbers were achieved in a run-first offense.
As a high school player, Thurman was simply one playmaker on a great team. He helped the Rebels defeat rival Odessa Permian twice during the 1983 campaign, the second time in the playoffs.
Midland Lee won 13 games and traveled to the Class 5A state championship game in 1983. As Thurman prepares to enter the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, his Rebel teammates have been on his mind.
“People who know me, my first objective is the team,” Thurman said this week. “I was blessed to get that call, but it’s all about my team. My team is the one that really got me into the Hall of Fame. The guys in front of me did their job.”
Thurman was elected to the Texas High School Football Hall as part of the Class of 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the induction was delayed for a year. But the class will be inducted during a ceremony on Saturday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Thurman joins Grand Prairie Dalworth’s Charley Taylor (1959 and before), Garland’s Chuck Dicus (1960s), Sealy’s Eric Dickerson (1970s), John Tyler’s David Warren (1990s), The Woodlands’ Danny Amendola, coaches Chad Morris of Allen and Dan Hooks of West Orange-Stark and former Texas High School Coaches Association director Joe Martin.
There will be plenty of stories to tell among the inductees. I would personally like to ask Amendola and Thurman about their punt returning techniques.
However, one voice that will be missed is that of Thurman’s high school and college coach, Spike Dykes.
Coach Dykes died in 2017, but he left behind a legacy as one of Texas football’s all-time great quotes. Following Lee’s playoff victory over Permian, he delivered one of his best.
On the key play in the game, Midland Lee quarterback Jeff Motley pitched the ball to Thurman, but the running back dropped it. Somehow, the oblong ball bounced right back to Thurman and he didn’t miss a beat as he went around the end for a 24-yard touchdown in Lee’s 20-0 victory.
“We work on that play every day in practice,” Dykes told the Midland Reporter-Telegram. “(Thurman) is a heck of a basketball player. We call it ‘dribble sweep.’”