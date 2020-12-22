Chad Conine: Underdog's day doesn't diminish Mart

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

How long will it be before Mart gets another shot at its ninth state title in school history? My guess is 12 months. Although Freeman and Sauls will graduate, most of Mart’s playmakers return, including Kei’Shawn Clater, Klyderion Campbell and a station wagon full of Medlocks.

That’s no consolation for this year’s team, I’m sure.

I’m afraid my description of the Windthorst fans celebrating will come as salt in the wound, but that’s not my intention. On the contrary, those Trojans supporters represent a significant achievement for both teams.

In a season that was threatened at every turn by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mart and Windthorst reached the ultimate game and competed hard until the end. When it was over, Windthorst players walked over to try to comfort Freeman and Sauls. I think it was because of the amount of respect they had for the Mart program.

I told countless people throughout this fall that one thing I didn’t want to see was Mart’s season cut short by COVID. We all know that it was a struggle just to get football started back in July and August. There were a few teams that got derailed by the coronavirus along the way.