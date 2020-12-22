Chad Conine: Underdog's day doesn't diminish Mart

I walked out of AT&T Stadium late last Wednesday night alongside Trib photo editor Rod Aydelotte after a long day’s work.
The first thing we noticed, actually couldn’t help but see, was a blue-clad crowd partying like it was 1999. The Windthorst Trojans football team defeated mighty Mart in the Class 2A Division II state championship game. Windthorst went for two and got it with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In doing do, the Trojans ended top-ranked Mart’s three-year run of state titles.
Much was made all season about the Panthers’ quest for a four-peat. Mart’s run-through sign on state title night at AT&T Stadium even said “#4PEAT.”
And then I watched as Windthorst pulled off the most Hoosiers-esque upset I think I’ve ever covered.
That’s a reference to the basketball movie in which tiny Hickory, Indiana, wins the all-comers state championship, beating much bigger schools in the process. So the comparison doesn’t line up in that way (Mart’s enrollment is only 31 pupils larger than Windthorst’s).
But maybe I feel that way because, in the second round of the playoffs in 2017, I covered the game in which Mart dismantled Windthorst, 58-6. The second half last only about 25 minutes because the clock operator never stopped the clock no matter if there was an incomplete pass, a run out of bounds or a touchdown. That’s the 2A and up version of the mercy rule.
This time around, the Windthorst players fought like their collective hair was on fire all night and they made just enough clutch plays and caught just enough good breaks to win.
In the chilly, mid-December air outside the beating heart of Texas football, you could sense all of that as the Trojans’ fans celebrated.
Somewhere in that moment there was a very quiet bus full of Mart players.
The other lasting image I’ll take from the Mart-Windthorst battle will be the sight of Mart seniors Roddrell Freeman and Micah Sauls lying face down on the turf after the clock hit zeroes. I had talked with them earlier in the week about their chance to win state championships in all four years of their high school careers. Instead, their final memory of high school football will be the only playoff game they ever lost.
I hope by now, a week later, they can process everything and realize that going 3-1 in state championship games still gives them bragging rights over just about every high school football player in 100 years since the UIL began sanctioning football state championships.
It might take a few more days, though. I tried to call Mart coach Kevin Hoffman on Tuesday and the call went to voicemail after a couple of rings. On Saturday, he tweeted “Still hurting. Thanks to everyone that has reached out. Time to decompress and spend some time with the wife. Thank you players and coaches for all your hard work. We will be back.”
How long will it be before Mart gets another shot at its ninth state title in school history? My guess is 12 months. Although Freeman and Sauls will graduate, most of Mart’s playmakers return, including Kei’Shawn Clater, Klyderion Campbell and a station wagon full of Medlocks.
That’s no consolation for this year’s team, I’m sure.
I’m afraid my description of the Windthorst fans celebrating will come as salt in the wound, but that’s not my intention. On the contrary, those Trojans supporters represent a significant achievement for both teams.
In a season that was threatened at every turn by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mart and Windthorst reached the ultimate game and competed hard until the end. When it was over, Windthorst players walked over to try to comfort Freeman and Sauls. I think it was because of the amount of respect they had for the Mart program.
I told countless people throughout this fall that one thing I didn’t want to see was Mart’s season cut short by COVID. We all know that it was a struggle just to get football started back in July and August. There were a few teams that got derailed by the coronavirus along the way.
But the Panthers powered through a makeshift nondistrict schedule. Perhaps their crowning achievement was basically winning the 3A D-I area championship during the first five weeks of the season. COVID-19 affected Mart’s season when its district had to move games to every five days in order to play all the ones that were going to matter.
The Panthers persevered. They reached the final day with a chance at an undefeated season, which would have been their first since 1999.
That’s where the problem comes in. You see, when you’ve won three straight state tiles and 25 consecutive games like Mart had done, eventually you become Goliath.
And we all know Goliaths are made to be felled by David or Hickory or Rocky.
Or Windthorst.
In his tweet, Hoffman said Mart would be back. I’d say that’s a guarantee. This isn’t the first time the Panthers have lost in the championship game. They have eight state titles in 13 championship game appearances.
It’s always next man up in Mart.
HERE ARE THE LAST 23 CENTEX FOOTBALL TEAMS TO WIN STATE TITLES