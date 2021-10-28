Chad Conine: Week 10 brings (at least some) clarity

There are many, many different kinds of sports fans.
It just occurred to me that I might strike it rich by creating a sort of sports fan Enneagram or Myers/Briggs test. Such an endeavor would allow sports fans to classify themselves as, say, a camaraderie sports fan or a stats nerd or a loyal supporter of the hometown team.
There are sports fans that constantly want to second guess the coach. There are sports fans who love to dress in team gear from head to toe. There are sports fans that camp out at stadium doors for autographs. There are sports fans that just like the taste of Frito pie on a chilly Friday night. If I fall into any of those categories it’s the last one.
All of this distinguishing between different types of sports fans allows me to point out that there are sports fans that love the kind of column I’m about to write. This is the playoff scenario breakdown.
I’m guessing the sports fans who love the multiple angles and possibilities of these scenarios also enjoy strategy board games, or perhaps chess.
I normally write this column on the final week of the regular season. I bumped it up this year because there will be many playoff sports decided this week. Quite a few teams can clinch the No. 1 seed from their districts in the next 18-30 hours, depending on when you are reading this sentence. A whole bunch more can take a big step toward the playoffs.
If this is your thing, then dive in and enjoy all the excruciating details. If you’re a six-man fan that doesn’t care what’s happening in Class 6A, then by all means skip ahead. You’re not going to hurt my feelings. And if I read the standings wrong, or if the coaches that I called and I all missed something, then please let me know.
Here we go.
District 11-6A: Midway can remain in the playoff picture with a win over Cedar Hill on Friday. The Panthers need some help with fellow playoff contender Mansfield, but it’s possible. Of course, that also means if Midway loses to Cedar Hill, the Panthers are headed for basketball season. Waco High is mathematically eliminated.
District 12-6A: Temple can clinch a district title with a win over Killeen. Belton can eliminate a lot of doubt about its playoff hopes with a win over Shoemaker on Thursday. Harker Heights can wrap up a playoff berth with a win over Copperas Cove. There could be a scramble for fourth place.
District 5-5A Division II: University is mathematically eliminated. Aledo can clinch the district championship with a win on Friday at Arlington Seguin.
District 5-4A Division I: La Vega can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Alvarado. A Midlothian Heritage win over Stephenville could create a possible three-way tie for the district title. Otherwise, the Yellowjackets will be the top seed and La Vega can move up as high as the No. 2 seed.
District 5-4A Division II: Hillsboro is in the playoffs and can get a firm hold on the No. 2 seed with a win over Godley on Friday. The Eagles could end up in a three-way tie for the district championship if Ferris knocks off Glen Rose next week.
District 7-4A Division II: Mexia (1-7, 0-2) can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Bullard (0-9, 0-3) on Friday. Every year, there are one or two districts like this. But it’ll likely be something to build on for the Blackcats.
District 9-4A Division II: The Connally-Gatesville game is important. If the Cadets win, they can pull even with China Spring with a win over the Cougars on the final Friday night of the season. If Gatesville wins, China Spring can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over Robinson. But the way it stacks up right now, it’s looking like China Spring at No. 1, Salado at No. 2 and Connally and Gatesville playing for No. 3 and No. 4. Either Robinson or Jarrell would have to launch an uprising to get near a playoff berth.
District 7-3A Division I: Grandview and West play in what looks like the district championship game. However, if Maypearl beats Whitney and West beats Grandview, then Maypearl could create a three-way tie by beating West next week. West has clinched a playoff spot. Whitney faces Maypearl on Friday with the winner locking up a playoff berth. But even the loser of that game looks good for the postseason.
District 8-3A Division I: Groesbeck and Teague play in an important seeding game on Friday. The winner is probably going to be the second seed behind Malakoff. Similar to the Whitney-Maypearl contest, the losing team still has a solid chance at a playoff berth.
District 11-3A Division I: Lorena can wrap up the district No. 1 seed with a win over Caldwell. Troy and Rockdale are playing Friday in a playoff elimination game. Academy and Cameron Yoe look good as the No. 2 and No. 3 playoff seeds.
District 13-3A Division II: Riesel hosts Florence in a playoff elimination game. But even the winner might have work to do as Buffalo still has a shot at fourth place. Riesel travels to Buffalo next week.
District 7-2A Division I: Crawford can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win at Itasca. Bosqueville and Tolar are playing for the inside track to the No. 2 seed this week. Hamilton can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Rio Vista. But Hamilton, which hosts Bosqueville next week, might still be able to move up as high as No. 2.
District 8-2A Division I: For anything other than Italy in the No. 1 spot and Marlin in the No. 2 spot to happen is a long shot. Dawson has forfeited its game against Marlin this week, clinching a playoff berth for Marlin. It’s unclear whether Dawson will play again this season. If Dawson is done, then Axtell vs. Kerens on Friday night would be for the fourth-place playoff berth.
District 10-2A Division II: Mart can clinch the outright district title with a win over Hubbard and a Wortham loss at Bremond. Also, a Mart win over Hubbard would eliminate the Jaguars from the playoff race and pretty much decide who the four playoff teams would be. After that, it looks like Chilton vs. Bremond in Week 11 would decide the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds.
District 11-1A Division I: Blum travels to Milford on Friday. A Blum victory would set up a show down with Avalon for the district championship next week. That game would also decide the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.
District 12-1A Division I: Abbott hosts Aquilla in a game that will likely decide the district championship on Friday. The loser of that game can then wrap up the second-place playoff berth with a victory next week.
District 15-1A Division I: Jonesboro hosts Lometa in a game that will likely decide the district championship on Friday. The loser of that game can then wrap up the second-place playoff berth with a victory next week.
District 12-1A Division II: Cranfills Gap is in prime position for a playoff berth and can firm up that position with a win at last-place Kopperl on Friday. But the standings won’t be fully decided until the final week of the regular season.
District 14-1A Division II: This is a three-team district that Oglesby can win with a victory over Buckholts on Friday. If Oglesby wins, Buckholts and Mount Calm will play for the second-place playoff berth next week.
TAPPS Division III District 3: Live Oak can clinch an outright district title with a win versus winless Rockwall Heritage on Friday. Vanguard is playing Red Oak Ovilla for second place on Friday.
TCAF Six-Man District 1: Methodist Children’s Home can clinch a district title with a victory over Killeen Memorial on Friday.