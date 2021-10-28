Chad Conine: Week 10 brings (at least some) clarity

There are many, many different kinds of sports fans.

It just occurred to me that I might strike it rich by creating a sort of sports fan Enneagram or Myers/Briggs test. Such an endeavor would allow sports fans to classify themselves as, say, a camaraderie sports fan or a stats nerd or a loyal supporter of the hometown team.

There are sports fans that constantly want to second guess the coach. There are sports fans who love to dress in team gear from head to toe. There are sports fans that camp out at stadium doors for autographs. There are sports fans that just like the taste of Frito pie on a chilly Friday night. If I fall into any of those categories it’s the last one.

All of this distinguishing between different types of sports fans allows me to point out that there are sports fans that love the kind of column I’m about to write. This is the playoff scenario breakdown.

I’m guessing the sports fans who love the multiple angles and possibilities of these scenarios also enjoy strategy board games, or perhaps chess.