Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: A little bit of normal feels great

There were moments last night as I covered the Crawford vs. Holland game at Pirate Stadium that felt like a normal Friday night.

That’s about as hopeful and optimistic a sentence as I can write here in this very strange football season. I mean, the Midway, Waco High and University football teams haven’t even started games that count yet and every week we see a few Central Texas football programs in Classes 1A through 4A lose their games to COVID-19 protocols. We’re spending so much time wearing masks to protect our faces and washing our hands, but then we get punched in the gut several times a week.

But at least I got to do my thing — cover a football game – on a beautiful evening in 2A Texas.

I also had the 2020 luxury of sitting in a press box. The Pirates have updated and extended their press/scoreboard/video area this season, so I had a room to myself and could social distance while I kept stats and play-by-play.

To make it even better, in case you haven’t read my game story from Friday night, it was a well-played, intense, competitive battle. Crawford made just enough plays to defeat the 10th-ranked Hornets, 13-8.

That’s football season, baby. That’s what it’s supposed to feel like.