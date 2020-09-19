Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: A little bit of normal feels great

There were moments last night as I covered the Crawford vs. Holland game at Pirate Stadium that felt like a normal Friday night.
That’s about as hopeful and optimistic a sentence as I can write here in this very strange football season. I mean, the Midway, Waco High and University football teams haven’t even started games that count yet and every week we see a few Central Texas football programs in Classes 1A through 4A lose their games to COVID-19 protocols. We’re spending so much time wearing masks to protect our faces and washing our hands, but then we get punched in the gut several times a week.
But at least I got to do my thing — cover a football game – on a beautiful evening in 2A Texas.
I also had the 2020 luxury of sitting in a press box. The Pirates have updated and extended their press/scoreboard/video area this season, so I had a room to myself and could social distance while I kept stats and play-by-play.
To make it even better, in case you haven’t read my game story from Friday night, it was a well-played, intense, competitive battle. Crawford made just enough plays to defeat the 10th-ranked Hornets, 13-8.
That’s football season, baby. That’s what it’s supposed to feel like.
Here’s another measure that, despite all of the obstacles, we’re experiencing some normalcy in the fall of 2020: it’s four weeks into the season and a few teams are 4-0 and looking really good.
Since I’ve already mentioned Crawford, I’ll start with the Pirates. They’re 4-0 with a win over a ranked team. Not only that, I’ve seen Crawford play twice this season and I can tell you they’re tenacious on defense and frighteningly balanced on offense.
Mart has lived up to its No. 1 ranking in 2A Division II by stringing together four straight wins against programs in 3A D-I. The Panthers latest victory was a 32-7 win on Friday night against Whitney, which traveled three rounds into the 3A D-I playoffs last fall.
The only other 4-0 teams in Central Texas at this point are Abbott and Jonesboro. Abbott came in at No. 29 in the sixmanfootball.com rankings for UIL D-I last week, 26 places behind Jonesboro. They’re both playing like teams that could be around for a while in the playoffs.
Oh by the way, there’s a pack of programs at 3-1 that are plenty salty as well, led by La Vega in 4A, West in 3A and Bremond in 2A.
To complete this week’s rewind, here are a few recaps of games that came in late on Friday night:
McGregor 41, Arlington Oakridge 23
In Arlington, McGregor mixed run and pass to great effect as the Bulldogs picked up a road win over the Oakridge Owls.
McGregor running back Chad Lorenz rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns and also had a touchdown catch, fueling the Bulldogs running game.
Meanwhile, McGregor quarterback VeAndre McDaniel kept up his excellent play of the start of this season as he completed 14 of 20 passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Bulldogs (2-2) have won back-to-back games going into their District 11-3A D-I opener against Rockdale next week.
Clifton 43, Tenaha 26
In Clifton, the Cubs erupted for 29 points in the fourth quarter to pass up Tenaha and notch their first victory of the season.
Clifton utility back Devin Byrd scored on a one-yard touchdown run and quarterback Riley Finney threw a 16-yard TD pass to Tyler Anderson to put the Cubs in the lead, 29-26, in the fourth quarter.
Byrd added a 31-yard touchdown run and running back Joe Taylor romped 38 yards for a score to finish off the Tigers.
Taylor finished with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Finney passed for 99 yards and rushed for another 65 and Byrd pitched in 58 rushing yards.
Clifton (1-3) starts District 13-3A D-II play next week when the Cubs host Riesel.
Chilton 58, Axtell 14
In Chilton, utility back Daylon Ford ran for touchdowns of 11, 32, 18 and 33 yards to pace the Pirates as they rolled over the Longhorns.
Chiilton quarterback McKeller Cook got his team started with a 39-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He added the two-point conversion and followed with another TD and four more two-point runs later in the contest.
The Pirates improved to 2-2 and have one more nondistrict game against Kerens left before beginning district against Mart on Oct. 2. Axtell fell to 0-4.
Abbott 56, Fort Worth THESA 8
In Abbott, the home Panthers used a dominating rushing attack to 45 the visiting home-school association Riders by the 5:20 mark of the third quarter.
Abbott’s Kadyn Johnson ran 62 yards for a touchdown and caused a Riders fumble that Kane Klaus recovered in the end zone for another score, all in the first minute of the contest.
Johnson added a nine-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Pustejovsky and TD runs of 37 and 21 yards to put the Panthers (4-0) in front 42-8 at halftime.
Klaus posted 18 tackles on the night and Johnson finished with 253 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
