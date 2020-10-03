Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: All systems go in wacky 2020 season

The Central Texas high school football scene provided quite a buffet of action on Friday night.

For those fans who just wanted an appetizer, there were plenty of nondistrict games, and even a season-opener against a defending state champion over at Midway.

A few teams got in their final tune-ups before beginning the games that really matter. Abbott, for example, completed a perfect nondistrict run with a 73-28 thumping of the Blum Bobcats. That’s a signal that the Panthers could very much be for real. Blum, oh by the way, won the Class 1A Division-I state title last fall.

Here in this odd season, when 1A through 4A schools started in August and their counterparts in 5A and 6A have just now kicked off, there’s so much variety that it’s almost charming. If only it weren’t all due to this wretched COVID-19 disease.

But if you look closely, a few results stand out.