Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Can Chilton pillage Mart's ship?

Chilton coach Chris James got a good laugh on Saturday morning when I asked him if he thought the Mart Panthers were starting to look over their shoulders at his Pirates.

“Mart is so good that I’m pretty sure they’re just focused on their own business,” James said with the chuckle still in his voice.

I’ll tell you this, though, Chilton is making enough noise to get Mart’s attention. On Friday night, the Pirates (3-0) defeated Normangee, the No. 10 ranked squad in Class 2A Division I, 37-0.

The Panthers, who have been to the state championship game for four years running and currently hold the No. 1 ranking in 2A DII, haven’t had much problem getting through their district with a clean slate. In 2020, Mart won four district games by a combined score of 268-6, including a 50-0 waxing of Chilton.

Clearly, Mart is still a huge favorite to win District 10-2A DII. Since this Sunday column is a place for bold predictions, I’ll go so far as to say that the mighty Panthers would be a district title contender even two classifications up in 4A.

And yet, there just might be some intrigue when Mart gets to its loop.