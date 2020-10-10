Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Dogs' win was an adventure worth unpacking

So, then, why not unpack some of the details of the Troy-McGregor thriller in the Rewind column, right?

When the second half began, Troy had an eight-point lead and was scheduled to receive the opening kickoff of the third quarter. Because Hrbacek is a threat to score any time he touches the ball and Friday night was no different, that was a major problem for McGregor. If the Trojans got the ball to start the third quarter and scored a touchdown, which seemed pretty likely, it would put them ahead 49-34.

Everyone in the stadium knew it (except maybe the Troy fan I overheard yelling for a delay of game penalty on the McGregor bench for arguing a call; not sure that guy really understood the finer points of the game).

McGregor coach Mike Shields knew it and called for an onside kick to start the second half. Bulldogs two-way standout Darieus Dixon scooped up the bouncing ball and, just like that, McGregor reversed the momentum.

“When you’re in a game like that against an offense like theirs and a back like that, every once in a while you’ve got to steal a possession,” Shields said when I gave him a ring Saturday morning.