Chad Conine's Sunday rewind: Every town has its ups and downs

Ol’ Charlie could have easily been writing about the first four weeks of high school football in Central Texas.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” Charles Dickens famously wrote to begin A Tale of Two Cities. He was describing mid-19th Century London and Paris. But could he not have just as easily been painting a picture of West and Hewitt as we see them in mid-September of 2021?

I mean, my gosh, it’s been a rough start for our area’s three biggest schools. Midway, Waco High and University are a combined 0-12. There is still plenty of season left for all of them to make progress and go into the offseason with some positive momentum. That’s the glass-half-full. But I don’t think any of them will be playoff teams.

On the flip side, fans probably can’t wait for it to be Friday night again in places like West, China Spring, Lorena, Mart, Chilton, Crawford and even downtown Waco where Live Oak is dominating.

Another superstar of the written word, Sammy Hagar, put it like this: “Right now. Catch a magic moment. Do it right here and now.”

West (4-0, ranked No. 10 in 3A Division I) is living for the now. The Trojans pulled out a 35-28 victory in what was probably the game of the night in Rogers on Friday.