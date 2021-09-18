Chad Conine's Sunday rewind: Every town has its ups and downs

Ol’ Charlie could have easily been writing about the first four weeks of high school football in Central Texas.
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” Charles Dickens famously wrote to begin A Tale of Two Cities. He was describing mid-19th Century London and Paris. But could he not have just as easily been painting a picture of West and Hewitt as we see them in mid-September of 2021?
I mean, my gosh, it’s been a rough start for our area’s three biggest schools. Midway, Waco High and University are a combined 0-12. There is still plenty of season left for all of them to make progress and go into the offseason with some positive momentum. That’s the glass-half-full. But I don’t think any of them will be playoff teams.
On the flip side, fans probably can’t wait for it to be Friday night again in places like West, China Spring, Lorena, Mart, Chilton, Crawford and even downtown Waco where Live Oak is dominating.
Another superstar of the written word, Sammy Hagar, put it like this: “Right now. Catch a magic moment. Do it right here and now.”
West (4-0, ranked No. 10 in 3A Division I) is living for the now. The Trojans pulled out a 35-28 victory in what was probably the game of the night in Rogers on Friday.
Lorena has caught fire. After two close losses against state-ranked Franklin and China Spring, the 3A Leopards have roughed up 4A foes the last two games.
Crawford (4-0) is No. 4 in 2A DI, pretty much right where we expected them to be. Chilton (4-0) is gaining momentum.
And Mart, well, let’s not take Mart for granted. The 2A DII top-ranked Panthers are 3-0 this season against teams in 3A DI (they're 4-0 overall including a win over 2A Flatonia). That’s going three divisions up and pushing people around. Show me another team in the state that’s doing that and I’ll buy you a chicken fried steak dinner. Or a Dickens novel. Or a Van Halen CD.
Here’s a look at some scores that came in late on Friday night.
McGregor 36, Clifton 20: In McGregor, Bulldogs QB Chad Lorenz ran roughshod over the Cubs, picking up more than 20 yards per carry and leading McGregor to a win in its final nondistrict game.
Lorenz finished with an eye-popping 311 rushing yards on 15 totes and found the end zone three times. In doing so, he outdueled his Clifton counterpart, Riley Finney, who rushed for 132 yards and tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to keep the Cubs in the game.
McGregor linebacker Nicky Nieves and defensive lineman Oliver Jenkins disrupted the Clifton offense as they combined for 28 tackles, 3 TFLs and a forced fumble.
The Bulldogs (2-2) open district at Rockdale next week, while the Cubs (0-4) start district play at Riesel.
Chilton 47, Axtell 0: In Axtell, Chilton’s defense posted its second consecutive shutout as the Pirates continue to look like one of Central Texas’ rising powers.
Linebacker Miguel Barron led the way for Chilton as he racked up 11 tackles and forced a fumble. Defensive back Ja’Brian Davis pitched in with a pair of interceptions and linebacker Jamoryon Benjamin added eight tackles and a pair of sacks.
Pirates offensive handyman McKeller Cook got it done with 227 passing yards and a pair of scoring tosses, while also catching a TD pass and rushing for 68 yards. Benjamin contributed 104 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense.
Moody 52, Meridian 6: In Moody, Cooper Staton stepped into the QB role and led the Bearcats to their second win of the season.
Staton rushed for 214 yards and two TDs and tossed a couple of touchdown passes to Tucker Staton to pace the Moody offense. Tucker Staton finished with three catches for 65 yards and the two scores.
Linebacker Hunter Mach and cornerback Ricky Aguiar led a strong defensive effort. Mach posted 9.5 tackles, including three for losses.
The Bearcats (2-2) will stay home to open district play against Thorndale on Friday.
Groesbeck 47, Palmer 7: In Groesbeck, the Goats bounced back from a loss against Academy last week by blasting Palmer
Groesbeck QB Allen Lewis threw for 300 yards and touchdowns to Tyson Pringle, Brenden Morrow and Anthony Lewis. Pringle led the Goats receivers with four catches for 174 yards and two TDs.
The Goats (3-1) started fast, scoring 21 points in the first quarter. They led 40-7 at the break and cruised from there.
Teague 27, Buffalo 18: In Teague, the Lions came alive, scoring their first points of the season and beating the rival Bison.
Teague RB Kymani Johnson carried the load with 33 attempts for 118 rushing yards and a touchdown in the victory. Lions QB Jehmel Rice threw a TD pass and ran for 73 yards on 10 totes.
Lions Emaje Holmes and Taylor Cotton forced two fumbles each as the Teague defense aggressively pursued Buffalo.
Next up, the Lions (1-3) travel to Hillsboro for a nondistrict matchup.
Valley Mills 42, Hubbard 14: In Valley Mills, the Eagles clicked on both sides of the ball and handed Hubbard its first loss of the season.
Valley Mills QB Elandis Taylor completed 10 of 17 passes for 243 yards, going to Cooper Ewing six times for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
Eagles LB David Haynes III dominated up front as he posted 17 tackles, including seven for losses and forced a fumble. Safety Carson Johnson and LB Eli McNair were in on the swarm as they pitched in 17 more tackles and McNair had four TFLs.
Valley Mills (2-2) opens up district play on Friday with a key District 7-2A DI contest at home against Tolar. Hubbard (3-1) hosts rival Dawson.
Itasca 24, Bartlett 6: In Bartlett, the Wampus Cats got in the win column for the first time in 364 days.
Itasca’s win over the Bartlett Bulldogs snapped a nine-game losing streak, which included three COVID-19-related forfeits at the end of last season. The Wampus Cats’ last win was a 39-6 defeat of Ranger on Sept. 18, 2020.
Itasca (1-3) opens district at home against Hamilton next week.