Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Every turn reveals some other road

This stage, with so much of the season behind us and yet so much more to come, reminds me of a concert I saw in August at Globe Life Field in Arlington. There was a moment in the night when Willie Nelson had played Always on my Mind, and before that Jamey Johnson had played In Color, and the headlining Chris Stapleton was on stage doing his thing.

The fans in the crowd were racked with suspense as they ached for Stapleton to play Tennessee Whiskey. Having seen the man in concert several times before, I knew that song wasn’t going to come until the end of the main set. I also knew he was going to introduce his band with an improvised, bluesy pre-song, then launch into the crowd favorite.

That’s exactly how it happened.

It created a perfect metaphor for this part of the high school football season. Everyone is focused on district races right now. It’s going to be really fun to see how they play out over the next three weeks.

That night in Arlington, after Stapleton played Tennessee Whiskey, he saluted the audience and exited the stage. People started packing up their souvenir T-shirts and heading for the exits. Such amateurs. Those of us in the know knew it wasn’t over. It’s never over until the arena lights come on and the DJ starts up the “get out of here” music.