Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Football season worth extra effort

For two months now, the routine has been high school football season, plus a little extra.

We set out a game plan on Sunday, figure out which games we want to cover and which reporters are available to head out to the various stadiums (Brice Cherry does most of this, but I give him an earful of what I think). We compile numbers for the StatsPlus page on Monday and get it ready to run in Wednesday’s paper.

And then comes the extra.

We make sure all the games we’re planning to cover are indeed happening as scheduled, because the COVID-19 season twists and jumbles things more thoroughly than a Rubik’s Cube. Then we wait by the phone, and the Twitter machine, and hope nothing changes. We use careful language so we don’t jinx any games.

If we’ve been a little busier and a little more flexible, it’s nothing compared to the football coaches and players. They have been adding COVID-19 risk mitigation chores to the normal routine since practice started in August. Actually, it goes back further than that as they had to commit to lots of extra deep-cleaning, temperature taking, mask wearing and kid separating just to be able to work with their student athletes when summer strength and conditioning started up way back in June.