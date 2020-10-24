Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Football season worth extra effort

For two months now, the routine has been high school football season, plus a little extra.
We set out a game plan on Sunday, figure out which games we want to cover and which reporters are available to head out to the various stadiums (Brice Cherry does most of this, but I give him an earful of what I think). We compile numbers for the StatsPlus page on Monday and get it ready to run in Wednesday’s paper.
And then comes the extra.
We make sure all the games we’re planning to cover are indeed happening as scheduled, because the COVID-19 season twists and jumbles things more thoroughly than a Rubik’s Cube. Then we wait by the phone, and the Twitter machine, and hope nothing changes. We use careful language so we don’t jinx any games.
If we’ve been a little busier and a little more flexible, it’s nothing compared to the football coaches and players. They have been adding COVID-19 risk mitigation chores to the normal routine since practice started in August. Actually, it goes back further than that as they had to commit to lots of extra deep-cleaning, temperature taking, mask wearing and kid separating just to be able to work with their student athletes when summer strength and conditioning started up way back in June.
Don’t think we haven’t noticed. A sincere salute to them.
Now we’re headed into Week 10 for schools in Classes 1A through 4A. There have been some bumpy weeks and alterations, but most of our area schools have records that resemble a normal football season.
It’s definitely a glass-half-full situation.
On Friday, Connally will make the short trip to China Spring to face the eighth-ranked Cougars. That game will decide second place in District 9-4A Division II (sixth-ranked Salado has clinched the district title). It will also be the final game of the regular season for the Cadets and Cougars.
If you had told Connally coach Shane Anderson over the summer that his team would be 5-3 and 3-1 in district heading into a game for a second-place playoff berth he would’ve been one happy Cadet.
Anderson and I talked back in July when we didn’t know if the football season would even be allowed to happen. He speculated about a possible five or seven-game season. It’s not worth rehashing all of the twists and turns of how we got here.
The point is we got here.
We’re still not guaranteed anything. We’re a long way from the state championships at AT&T Stadium. But we have persevered through a big chunk of the football season and I’m excited to keep showing up at stadiums on Friday nights for awhile.
With that said, here’s a look back at some results that came in late Friday night:
Temple 44, Bryan 7
In Temple, the Wildcats stayed undefeated by thrashing the Bryan Vikings in a 12-6A contest at Wildcat Stadium.
Temple quarterback Humberto Arizmendi had a monster game, according to the stats reported by Temple Daily Telegram beat writer Josh Weaver. Arizmendi threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns.
The Wildcats QB connected with running back Samari Howard for two touchdown tosses. Howard finished with 122 rushing yards, 72 receiving yards and four TDs.
Temple (4-1, 2-0 in 12-6A) led 41-0 after three quarters, then coasted through the final period.
Troy 21, Caldwell 6
In Caldwell, the Troy Trojans notched a victory despite Central Texas leading rusher Zach Hrbacek being out of the lineup.
Caldwell staked itself to a 6-0 lead at halftime, but the Trojans responded by shutting out the Hornets in the second half and grabbed a much-needed 11-3A D-I win.
A box score in the Temple Daily Telegram credited Troy QB Jase Carr with 116 passing yards, while he, Stevie Jackson and Brady Bearden all posted second-half touchdown runs.
Troy improved to 5-3 on the season and kept pace with Lorena and Rockdale at 3-1 in district.
Reached by the Trib on Saturday, Troy coach Ronnie Porter said he couldn’t elaborate on why Hrbacek and several other Trojan players missed the game and said their availability for next week’s game against Rockdale hasn’t been decided.
Bruceville-Eddy 49, Moody 19
In Moody, Bruceville-Eddy snapped a three-game losing streak by rolling over rival Moody.
Eagles running back Hunter Diaz and quarterback Trapper Ensor each rushed for more than 100 yards to lead the charge. Ensor gained 135 on 14 carries and scored four touchdowns, while Diaz ran for 149 on 27 totes and scored twice.
Bruceville-Eddy’s Cameron Fouts and Colby Tolbert keyed the defensive effort in corralling the Bearcats. Fouts posted 15 tackles and caused a fumble. Tolbert made 16 stops and recovered a fumble.
The Eagles (2-5, 1-3) host Holland next week. Moody (1-7, 0-4) travels to take on Thrall.
Parkview Christian 89, Mineral Wells Community 44
In Mineral Wells, Pacers standout CJ Lanehart had another massive game as he accounted for 10 touchdowns for the second straight week in leading Parkview to a victory.
Lanehart rushed for 465 yards on 19 carries and scored nine rushing TDs and completed three of seven passes for 42 yards and another touchdown.
That helped the Pacers grab a 30-22 lead by halftime and pull away in the second half.
Parkview defenders Jotham Craven and Jacob Irvin totaled 16 and 13 tackles, respectively. Craven’s tackle numbers included four sacks, while Irvin had six tackles for losses, two fumble recoveries and he blocked an extra point.
The Pacers (3-5, 2-2 in district) scored more than 65 points in a victory for the second straight week. Parkview hosts Crowley Nazarene Christian Academy in its regular season finale on Friday. The Pacers have locked up a playoff berth and can wrap up a second-place district finish with a win.
