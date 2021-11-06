Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: For the stories you could tell

Well, I hope this doesn’t come as a shock to anybody, but we have reached the end of the high school football regular season.

This week, I sat a table with my old friend Bob Johns at our favorite coffee shop and he told me for the umpteenth time about his final high school football game as a senior at Fort Worth Brewer.

It was way back in 1968, so only one team from each district made the playoffs. Bob’s Bears were in line to win the district title. All they had to do was defeat a mediocre Burleson team on the final Friday night of the regular season and the loop championship and a postseason berth was theirs.

They tied, 0-0.

As a consequence, Azle won district. Azle went to the playoffs. The Brewer team, meanwhile, sat at their lockers and wept. Bob said he still remembers the feeling and the sound of a bunch of high school boys coming to terms with the end of their playing days.

The reason I’m sharing that story again, besides the fact that it probably resonates with a lot of people, is because it puts our current age of high school football in perspective.