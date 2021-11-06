Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: For the stories you could tell

Well, I hope this doesn’t come as a shock to anybody, but we have reached the end of the high school football regular season.
This week, I sat a table with my old friend Bob Johns at our favorite coffee shop and he told me for the umpteenth time about his final high school football game as a senior at Fort Worth Brewer.
It was way back in 1968, so only one team from each district made the playoffs. Bob’s Bears were in line to win the district title. All they had to do was defeat a mediocre Burleson team on the final Friday night of the regular season and the loop championship and a postseason berth was theirs.
They tied, 0-0.
As a consequence, Azle won district. Azle went to the playoffs. The Brewer team, meanwhile, sat at their lockers and wept. Bob said he still remembers the feeling and the sound of a bunch of high school boys coming to terms with the end of their playing days.
The reason I’m sharing that story again, besides the fact that it probably resonates with a lot of people, is because it puts our current age of high school football in perspective.
Now that the top four teams in each district advance to the playoffs (or top two in the six-man ranks), I’m betting the emotions have shifted. If you didn’t make the playoffs, you’re probably not too upset about moving on to basketball season. Let’s face it, things hadn’t been going great.
For everyone else, it’s a fresh start. In bi-district play, win-or-go-home is a lot scarier for district champs than No. 4 seeds. Next Friday night, there will be coaches and players who feel Bob’s pain from 1968. Things will come to an abrupt end.
With that in mind, I’ll give you four fourth-place teams that have a chance to make it to the second round, starting with the Riesel Indians.
Riesel finished the regular season with wins over Florence and Buffalo by a combined score of 98-29. That should give the Indians a ton of momentum headed into bi-district. Then you consider the fact that Riesel plays in a strong league that includes top-ranked Franklin and solid Rogers and Lexington teams. Riesel’s 5-4 record looks pretty good. It’s a battle-tested squad.
The Indians’ first round opponent will be Van Vleck (7-3) at 7:30 Friday night in Caldwell. If this were a March Madness preview, Riesel would be my upset special.
A lot of the same reasons I like Riesel to see some first-round success can also be applied to the Wortham Bulldogs. Although Wortham (5-5) has lost three straight, the Bulldogs are in a district with a couple of teams that could meet up in the regional final — top-ranked Mart and a 9-1 Chilton team. Wortham will face Maud at 7 p.m. on Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse. It’s hard to get much of a read on Maud, but I’m willing to bet the Cardinals aren’t better than the third best team in 10-2A DII.
As you probably know if you’ve read this column before, we have very good 2A football around here. No surprise then that my other two underdog picks, like Wortham, come from that class.
Hamilton plays in one of the best 2A DI districts in the state. Crawford won it. Tolar finished second and Bosqueville took third. Hamilton (6-4) was in the fight in a lot of district games and won’t be overwhelmed by its bi-district opponent, Italy. The Bulldogs and Gladiators meet up at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Robinson’s Rocket Field.
My last one is the long shot of the bunch. I’ve believed in the Rosebud-Lott Cougars all season. Just two years removed from going 0-10, the Cougars are guaranteed to have a winning campaign with a 6-4 mark headed into the playoffs.
If you know much about the history of high school football around here, you know Rosebud-Lott is capable of being a state-title contender. But the Cougars first round opponent is Centerville (9-1). They’ll play at 7:30 Friday night in Bremond. Centerville has won eight straight and scored 55 or more points in its last three games. It’ll be a steep challenge for Rosebud-Lott.
Here’s a few more scores that came in late on Friday.
Gatesville 49, Jarrell 30: In Jarrell, Gatesville locked up the fourth-place playoff seed in 9-4A DII by holding off the Cougars.
Hornets QB Wesley Brown and RB Hayden Mooney ran past the Jarrell defense all night. Brown rushed for 179 yards and all 7 TDs, while Mooney pitched in 99 yards on 16 totes.
Gatesville (4-6) will play top-ranked Carthage at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bruce Field in Athens.
McGregor 53, Caldwell 14: In McGregor, Bulldogs QB Chad Lorenz capped his high school career with a sparkling performance. Lorenz passed for 229 yards and a couple of touchdowns and ran for 140 yards and two more TDs to lift McGregor to a season-ending victory.
Lorenz earned second-team Super Centex as a utility player in 2020 when he helped McGregor reach the playoffs. He switched from running back to quarterback this season and put up impressive numbers despite the Bulldogs missing the playoffs. Lorenz finished this campaign with more than 1,300 rushing yards and better than 1,000 passing yards.
Chilton 41, Bremond 0: In Chilton, the Pirates put an emphatic stamp on the regular season.
Despite a lopsided loss to Mart in early October, Chilton (9-1) rolls into the playoffs having won its last four games. Chilton’s combined score in wins over Frost and Bremond was 100-0.
Pirates QB Daylon Ford passed for 160 yards and three touchdowns to fuel the offense.
Chilton opens the playoffs versus Bowie at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Bullard.