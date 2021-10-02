Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Forecasting a red-and-black clash for Lorena, West

Lorena probably won’t play West in the Class 3A Division I state semifinals in a couple of months.
But it’d be really cool if they did.
I realize it’s a long shot. Either one will have to have a lot go right and get a little lucky to get there.
And I realize that this is something I always do. Most of the time, it’s an NFL thing. In early January, I start thinking some version of “Wouldn’t it be cool if the Packers and Chiefs played in the Super Bowl? What a classic matchup!” It never happens. The ultimate scenario in my imagination never plays out in the real life of the NFL playoffs.
Nevertheless, I’m already anticipating a Lorena-West playoff game. It was an easy thing to do on Friday night as so many Central Texas high school teams had the night off, clearing the stage for the Leopards and Trojans.
They lived up to it.
West did what they have been doing all season. The Trojans used a series of big plays to subdue Dallas Madison. Wyatt Wolf ran 53 yards for a touchdown and returned a punt 40 yards for another score. West QB Zane Meinen threw a perfectly timed screen pass to Wolf that resulted in a 51-yard gain to the Madison 1.
Meanwhile the West offensive line opened up holes for RB TJ McCutcheon as he routinely gouged the Madison defense with runs of 10 to 15 yards. McCutcheon was averaging almost exactly 10 yards per carry until back-to-back totes in the third quarter. On the first one, Madison bowed up and kept him out of the end zone on first-and-goal from the 1. But he wouldn’t be denied on the next try. Those two rushes for one yard hurt his average, but I doubt he lost much sleep over it. West won, 60-12.
As I was watching West roll over Dallas Madison, I was also tracking our correspondent Brian Coats’ coverage of Lorena versus Troy. That game unfolded a little differently, but the end result was the same. The Leopards stomped Troy, 55-14.
Like West, Lorena has a mix of established and emerging playmakers. On Friday, running back Reed Michna scored on a 72-yard run. But it sounds like Braylon Henry and Cason Pitts were the primary ball carries as they each rushed for more than 110 yards. Camden Brock, who earlier this season was doing a good job as a blocker and secondary or tertiary receiver, caught a couple of touchdown passes. Leopards QB Ryne Abel threw for 141 yards, which will keep him solidly among the area’s top 10 passers.
Another thing the Leopards and Trojans have in common is the way they play defense. They both deploy a lot of two-way players and some of those guys seem to relish making hits on defense even more than running with the ball on the other side. Plus they both have a couple of big, aggressive defensive linemen.
West and Lorena looked good on Friday. To be fair, though, they weren’t playing district title contenders. It’s possible that neither Dallas Madison nor Troy will even make the playoffs.
In order to get to each other, West and Lorena are going to have to beat teams like Hallettsville, Grandview, Mount Vernon, Yoakum and Tatum — all of whom are currently ranked in the top 10 in 3A DI and in either the Trojans’ or Leopards’ region.
Even so, I called Wyatt Wolf’s punt-return touchdown on Friday and I have witnesses who can attest to that. So here’s hoping I get another prediction right before the season is over.
Now for a brief look back at a few games that came in late on Friday.
Whitney 68, Dallas A+ Academy 0: In Whitney, Wildcats QB Garrett Peacock had an efficient night as he completed 9 of 10 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
That was more than enough for the Whitney defense, which shut out A+ Academy. The Wildcats have given up just 24 combined points in their three wins this season.
Whitney (3-3, 2-0) has a week off before the challenge in district jumps up. The Wildcats travel to West for a pivotal game on Oct. 15.
Vanguard 58, Rockwall Heritage 0: The Vanguard Vikings opened district play in style as they dismantled Rockwall Heritage at Connally’s Mac Peoples Stadium.
Vanguard’s Walker Nall tossed four touchdowns passes, including one each to DJ Broadway and Marlow Welch. Nall and Broadway both intercepted passes on defense, while Welch added a fumble recovery.
The Vikings (6-0, 1-0) set up an enticing matchup with crosstown rival Live Oak on Friday. The Falcons (6-0, 2-0) are ranked No. 1 in TAPPS Division II, while Vanguard is close behind at No. 3.
Abbott 46, Blum 0: In Blum, five different Abbott players scored in the first half as the Panthers surged to a 40-0 lead at the break and put the game away halfway through the third quarter.
Abbott’s Riley Sustala ran 19 yards for a touchdown that brought the Panthers to a 45-point mercy-rule win less than six minutes into the second half.
The Panthers (6-0) have one nondistrict game remaining as they host Gholson in two weeks.