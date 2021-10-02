Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Forecasting a red-and-black clash for Lorena, West

Another thing the Leopards and Trojans have in common is the way they play defense. They both deploy a lot of two-way players and some of those guys seem to relish making hits on defense even more than running with the ball on the other side. Plus they both have a couple of big, aggressive defensive linemen.

West and Lorena looked good on Friday. To be fair, though, they weren’t playing district title contenders. It’s possible that neither Dallas Madison nor Troy will even make the playoffs.

In order to get to each other, West and Lorena are going to have to beat teams like Hallettsville, Grandview, Mount Vernon, Yoakum and Tatum — all of whom are currently ranked in the top 10 in 3A DI and in either the Trojans’ or Leopards’ region.

Even so, I called Wyatt Wolf’s punt-return touchdown on Friday and I have witnesses who can attest to that. So here’s hoping I get another prediction right before the season is over.

Now for a brief look back at a few games that came in late on Friday.