Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Got to learn to roll with the changes

Opening day of the high school football season felt kind of like the first hectic day on a new job for certain Central Texas HFCs.
There seemed to be an unusually high volume of coaching changes from January through, well, last week in this offseason cycle. I wrote about the new era at Midway, Waco High and University to begin our high school football preview coverage. Those three guys — the Panthers’ Shane Anderson, the Lions’ Linden Heldt and the Trojans Kent Laster — have the tools to get the job done, I believe. But it didn’t go too well for that bunch on Friday. Collectively, they were beaten 171-41.
They weren’t alone either. New head coaches at Mexia, Cameron Yoe, Troy, Bruceville-Eddy and Reicher took Ls on Friday night.
I’m not trying to be a downer, though. This is all a roundabout way of emphasizing those few that were wearing new hats and got a W.
That list includes Connally’s Terry Gerik, Hillsboro’s Stephen Almuete, Riesel’s Tyler Crow and Valley Mills’ Bob Featherston.
Gerik was the offensive coordinator under Anderson. When Midway tabbed Anderson to lead its program, the Cadets chose Gerik to keep them on course. So far so good.
“We were really proud of our kids,” Gerik said on Saturday afternoon. “I’m proud of my coaching staff as well. I’ve got some veteran coaches on my staff and they made things go a lot smoother.”
Gerik said he didn’t fall asleep until after 3 a.m. on Thursday night as he was thinking of all the little things that had to be done on Friday. Even then, he said the day was a marathon of unexpected to-dos.
But when Connally was riding home from its season opener, the Cadets could happily replay the highlights in their heads from a 56-6 walloping of Waxahachie Life.
Same goes for the Valley Mills Eagles, who stomped on Milano, 41-0.
Featherston arrived in Valley Mills in early May. He and his coaching staff devoted their attention to strength and conditioning first and installed a spread offense later. Both pursuits paid off as sophomore Elandis Taylor passed for more than 200 yards and the Eagles defensive line controlled the game.
I didn’t get a chance to talk to Almuete or Crow before I wrapped up this column on Saturday. But I’m guessing their demeanor was like the other two — happy about the win, but already getting their heads into the next challenge on Week 2.
I’ve heard that on film it’s never as bad as it seemed and it’s never as good as it seemed on Friday night. I’ve also heard that a team makes its most improvement between Week 1 and Week 2. That makes this next week pretty important.
Here’s a look at a few games that came in late on Friday night.
West 48, Lexington 7: In West, linebacker Brandon Vanek led the way as the Trojans stone walled Lexington for most of the game. West led 35-0 at halftime and barely let up the rest of the way.
Vanek had 14 tackles with a couple of stops for losses. Defensive back Easton Paxton pitched in a couple of interceptions and a fumble recovery to go along with five tackles.
Meanwhile, running back TJ McCutcheon and wide receiver Wyatt Wolf took care of putting points on the board. Wolf returned a punt for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. McCutcheon rushed for nine yards per carry on nine totes, including a couple of TDs.
Gatesville 27, Llano 7: In Gatesville, the Hornets won their season opener for the first time in four years.
Gatesville quarterback Wesley Brown showed off his dual-threat abilities as he passed for 177 yards and rushed for 134 and a pair of touchdowns. He had completions to six different receivers, including Carson Brizendine and Banner Allman five times each for 56 and 57 yards respectively.
The Hornets (1-0) hit the road to play Glen Rose next week.
Valley Mills 41, Milano 0: In Milano, Valley Mills notched a convincing victory in new head coach Featherson’s debut.
Eagles sophomore quarterback Elandis Taylor connected with Cooper Ewing for a couple of first quarter touchdowns to start fast. Taylor finished the night with 240 passing yards and 4 TDs.
While Valley Mills’ newly installed spread offense clicked, the Eagles defensive front seven proved just as dangerous. Valley Mills D-linemen David Haynes III, Pecos Dutschmann and Will McDonald and linebacker Eli McNair combined for 12 tackles for losses and recovered three fumbles.
The Eagles (1-0) stay on the road as they travel to Santo next week.
Hubbard 35, Reicher 7: The Hubbard defense shut out Reicher in the second half and the Jaguars’ running game did more than enough to claim a victory at JJ Kearns Stadium.
Hubbard running back Shelby Noppeney rushed for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 12 carries and quarterback Kendan Johnson added 129 yards on the ground and two more scores.
Noppeney popped a 60-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that staked Hubbard (1-0) to a 14-0 lead. Reicher answered with a big play to cut Hubbard’s lead in half. After leading 14-7 at the break, the Jaguars kept up the pressure throughout the third and fourth quarters for a lopsided opening win.
Groesbeck 57, Corsicana Mildred 14: In Groesbeck, the Goats erupted for 28 points in the first quarter of the season and rolled over Corsicana Mildred.
Groesbeck quarterback Allen Lewis ran the spread offense to near perfection as he completed 13 of 17 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns.