Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Got to learn to roll with the changes

Gerik said he didn’t fall asleep until after 3 a.m. on Thursday night as he was thinking of all the little things that had to be done on Friday. Even then, he said the day was a marathon of unexpected to-dos.

But when Connally was riding home from its season opener, the Cadets could happily replay the highlights in their heads from a 56-6 walloping of Waxahachie Life.

Same goes for the Valley Mills Eagles, who stomped on Milano, 41-0.

Featherston arrived in Valley Mills in early May. He and his coaching staff devoted their attention to strength and conditioning first and installed a spread offense later. Both pursuits paid off as sophomore Elandis Taylor passed for more than 200 yards and the Eagles defensive line controlled the game.

I didn’t get a chance to talk to Almuete or Crow before I wrapped up this column on Saturday. But I’m guessing their demeanor was like the other two — happy about the win, but already getting their heads into the next challenge on Week 2.

I’ve heard that on film it’s never as bad as it seemed and it’s never as good as it seemed on Friday night. I’ve also heard that a team makes its most improvement between Week 1 and Week 2. That makes this next week pretty important.