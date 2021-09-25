Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Halfway through, drama is taking shape

Like La Vega coach Don Hyde told me last week, these nondistrict games don’t matter in the grand scheme of things. They’re fun. They’re pretty much fun for me all the time, even though I realize they’re usually only fun for the coaches and players when they win.

On Friday night, a couple of districts started up. Lorena notched what looks like a really good 11-3A DI victory over a previously undefeated Academy squad. I feel like I should tap the brakes on overhyping Lorena. I’ll just say the Leopards are going to be a very interesting cover for the rest of the year.

The subject of that district brings me to the real thesis of this column. Despite the fact that the first half of the season has flown by, we’ve learned a lot. There are already surprise teams — especially the Falls County trio of Chilton, Marlin and Rosebud-Lott. But mostly the teams we thought would be good are showing themselves to be good. The teams we thought might struggle are struggling.

And then there’s the curious case of the Cameron Yoe Yoemen.