Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: High school football has been a good view from the bleachers

For five straight Friday nights, I’ve sat (mostly) in the visitor-side bleachers and watched great, competitive high school football games.

I’ve been sitting in the bleachers a lot this season instead of the press box because, at 2A through 4A schools, the press box is a tight squeeze in the best cases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s just better to plan to sit elsewhere. But I’ve learned to enjoy it. During the Lorena versus Rockdale district championship game on Friday, I sat close to the parents of one of the Lorena players and had a nice conversation and got some unique insights.

I wrote “(mostly) in the visitor-side bleachers” because two weeks ago in Bosqueville, the Bulldog Stadium press box had a small room on the end that was just the right size for one lonely sportswriter.

As Trib photo editor Rod Aydelotte and I were riding home from Rockdale late Friday night, I told him that, despite all the weirdness and uncertainty from week to week, high school football has been a chance to escape COVID and election talk for three hours and just do what I normally do. I’m thankful for that. He agreed.