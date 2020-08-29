Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: HS football's return shines in dark times

It was a rough week here in the middle of a challenging year.
Part of my job these days is what I call “watching the horizon,” which means looking at Twitter many times an hour to keep pace with bad news that seems to come out of nowhere faster than a West Texas squall. Unfortunately, I have to write about it if a COVID-19 case threatens to shut down fall sports practice and games for two weeks in any of about four dozen local schools. That didn’t pop up much last week.
But what did twist my stomach more than a few times were complex, violent scenes and ugly racial arguments played out on social media.
I’m tempted to write that it was nice to get away from social media and just cover a high school football game on Friday night. That would be misleading, however, because social media is now very much a component of covering high school football. I tweeted updates of the Mart-Teague game and put personal photos from the night on Instagram and Facebook.
However, I can say it was reassuring to be doing those things in the real world. For me, the real world is covering ball games and that’s something I haven’t been able to do, almost at all, for the last five months. While covering the game from the visiting bleachers (somewhat of a new challenge), I heard Teague fans cheering on their boys in an uphill battle against mighty Mart. I watched band members, who were also positioned in a new place in folding chairs on the track, dancing to the drum line.
Mostly, I immersed myself in the process of keeping play-by-play and stats with my buddy Luke Webb, who is the most reliable spotter and stats guy I’ve ever taken with me to games. It all worked well enough, despite the unusual circumstances, and made for a great night.
I came home and browsed scores and highlights on Twitter. On Saturday, I got up and began compiling the honor roll, just like I did last fall. Even though COVID-19 has screwed up everyday life, working through a Saturday felt pretty normal.
There were big victories on opening night – wins by La Vega, Connally, Groesbeck and Abbott jump to mind. There were a few scores that made you go, “I wonder what happened there.” But that’s football. That’s what the season is supposed to be.
On that subject, here’s a look at a few scores that came in too late to get in the paper on Friday night:
Abbott 58, Avalon 37
In Abbott, the Abbott Panthers provided a very informative data point moving forward for the sixmanfootball.com rankings.
Abbott, ranked No. 46 in the UIL D-I preseason rankings on Texas’ most trusted six-man website, surged ahead of No. 22 Avalon in the second quarter and extended the lead late in the second half.
Panthers running back Kadyn Johnson ran over and through the Eagles on his way to 376 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
“Johnson really showed how the weight room paid off for him this summer,” Abbott coach Terry Crawford said. “He broke several tackles on a couple of runs.”
Avalon led Abbott, 18-12, when Johnson rumbled for a 55-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. Karsyn Johnson followed with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Kane Klaus with 48 seconds left in the half.
Abbott came up with a crucial defensive stop to begin the third quarter, then Kadyn Johnson went back to work. He broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown that extended the Panthers’ lead to 32-18.
Johnson’s fifth, sixth and seventh TD runs of the contest came in the fourth quarter and stretched a nine-point Abbott lead to 27 with less than three minutes left.
“I was surprised when I saw the stats because it seemed like more,” Crawford said. “He had two real long runs called back, but we’ll take 376 all day long.”
Groesbeck 53, Corsicana Mildred 6
In Mildred, the Groesbeck Goats shot out of the gate with a big road win.
Goats quarterback Allen Lewis passed for 200 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 102 and a score.
Lewis got started in the first quarter by hitting Zach Ellison for a 15-yard touchdown and Brendan Morrow for a 35-yard score.
Groesbeck RB Ma’Qua Smith and Lewis each had seven-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter, helping the Goats surge ahead 26-0 at halftime.
The Groebeck defense shut out Mildred until the fourth quarter. That helped the Goats post a 1-0 record after the season opener, following a 2019 campaign in which they went 2-8.
Chilton 14, Rice 8
In Chilton, Chilton Pirates QB McKellar Cook and favorite target Ja’Brian Davis provided the big plays on offense and the Pirates defense pitched a shutout for three quarters to pave the way for a season-opening victory.
Cook passed for 156 yards, including 123 and a TD that went to Davis.
Chilton defenders Ruben Andrade, Jose Gonzalez and Daylon Ford all posted double-digit tackles as the Pirates (1-0) consistently swarmed the football.
The Pirates won their season opener for the second consecutive season. They defeated Cushing to begin a 7-5 campaign a year ago.
Salado 46, Troy 27
In Belton, the Salado Eagles countered prolific Troy running back Zach Hrbacek with plenty of big plays of their own at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium.
Salado’s Noah Mescher ran 75 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and scored on a 28-yard run in the fourth, according to the Temple Daily Telegram’s game summary. Mescher finished with 147 rushing yards to lead the Eagles ground attack that went for more than 400.
Hrbacek carried 24 times for 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns. His second touchdown of the night put Troy in front, 15-12.
But Salado quickly answered as Reid Vincent sprinted 59 yards for a TD that ignited 21-straight points for the Eagles (1-0).
Troy (0-1) continues its season with its home opener versus Mexia on Friday.
Crawford 14, Goldthwaite 0
In Goldthwaite, Crawford quarterback Tanner Merenda threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Breck Chambers early in the second quarter and Chambers added a three-yard scoring run in the third quarter for all the points the Pirates needed to start the season with a win.
The Crawford defense held Goldthwaite to 100 yards of total offense and only seven first down to start the season with a shutout.
The Pirates (1-0) used a somewhat balanced attack on offense as they finished with 154 rushing yards and 93 through the air.
