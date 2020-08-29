Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: HS football's return shines in dark times

It was a rough week here in the middle of a challenging year.

Part of my job these days is what I call “watching the horizon,” which means looking at Twitter many times an hour to keep pace with bad news that seems to come out of nowhere faster than a West Texas squall. Unfortunately, I have to write about it if a COVID-19 case threatens to shut down fall sports practice and games for two weeks in any of about four dozen local schools. That didn’t pop up much last week.

But what did twist my stomach more than a few times were complex, violent scenes and ugly racial arguments played out on social media.

I’m tempted to write that it was nice to get away from social media and just cover a high school football game on Friday night. That would be misleading, however, because social media is now very much a component of covering high school football. I tweeted updates of the Mart-Teague game and put personal photos from the night on Instagram and Facebook.

