Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: I'm keeping you in sight

Once upon a time, I was a rookie stringer covering high school football for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

When I would get my assignment each week, I would start trying to learn something about the two teams I would be covering. Because this was the late 1990s and the Internet was still fairly new, MaxPreps and Twitter weren’t around. I would take a look at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football for research and then wait for the Avalanche-Journal’s preview capsules to come out on Friday to glean some context for my matchup.

Looking back, I was more or less going into those games blind.

Now, a couple of decades later, I’m at the opposite end of the spectrum. When I track scores on Twitter during timeouts of the game I’m covering on a given Friday night, the context of all of them immediately floods in. I’ve got a mental dossier of most programs within 50 miles of Waco. The files, if I put them all to ink and paper, would range in thickness from Michael Scott’s “Somehow I Manage” to Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “The Brothers Karamazov.”

That made me realize, as I considered it this weekend, another one of Texas high school football’s many strengths: almost all of the games happen simultaneously. That makes every Friday night kind of like its own March Madness.