Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Is La Vega about to peak at the right time?

I’ll be honest, I was all set to write about how Friday night separated the good from the great and focus this column on the lopsided wins by state-ranked China Spring, Crawford and Lorena.
Then I remembered what the La Vega Pirates did and it stopped me in my tracks.
By the ninth week of this regular season, which Friday was, the rankings produced by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football are pretty sophisticated. I really believe we do a great job with high school football in this state from the coaches and players, to the organization by the UIL and TAPPS to the way we cover it in the newspaper and on the radio and TV. The advent of user-driven team websites like MaxPreps have contributed as well, since results are just a quick Google search away. And all of that helps the guys at Texas Football get a really good picture of which teams are the best in each class and division.
But not every team can be in the top 10. Sometimes people that really deserve to be there get disguised by a few bumps and bruises due to a tough schedule.
I present to you the La Vega Pirates.
On Friday night, La Vega played its fourth game of the season against a ranked opponent. Looking at the Class 4A Division I rankings as they stood last week, the Pirates had lined up against No. 1 Austin LBJ, No. 2 Stephenville and No. 5 Argyle (the Eagles were the top-ranked team in 4A DI when they came to La Vega) and La Vega was preparing for No. 7 Midlothian Heritage to come to town.
So far, La Vega had dropped three games this season, all against a top five opponents. But through it all, Pirates coach Don Hyde preached getting better every week, working toward the playoffs and the ultimate goal.
When the lights came on Friday at Willie Williams Stadium, the Pirates showed they were absorbing the message. Hyde talks about playing La Vega Pirate football and it’s not hard to figure out what he means. La Vega plays extremely tough defense and wins the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Those traits are present this season, even on a relatively young team.
On Saturday morning, Hyde was pleased with the way his team performed, though he said he thinks they can play even better. The Pirates coach credited QB Robert Prescott with managing the game well, the offensive line for giving an outstanding effort and the defense for getting the job done. The Pirates gave up 28 points, but Hyde said that group did a good job of having “amnesia” and moving on to the next play after the Jaguars would hit a big one.
No matter your team’s identity, though, everybody needs a difference maker. La Vega has found its difference maker.
Pirates freshman running back Bryson Roland rushed for 310 yards and five touchdowns versus Heritage. He piled that on top of a 243-yard game in La Vega’s win over Brownwood last week.
If you have La Vega on your schedule the rest of the season or in your playoff bracket, that just became a big problem.
“(Roland is) a guy that’s hard to get a hit on in a phone booth,” Hyde said.
Translation: The freshman RB is very shifty and that allows him to run between the Pirates big O-linemen and find open field.
“He has really good hips and great field vision,” Hyde added. “He’s not very big, but he’s hard to get down.”
Make no mistake about it, La Vega was never off the map, even if they had drifted out of the state rankings this season. With the win over Heritage, the Pirates seem to be gaining momentum and they’re back in that category of state-title contenders from Central Texas.
In case you’re wondering, that’s a growing group that, to me, includes Abbott, Jonesboro, Live Oak, Mart, Crawford, West, Lorena, China Spring and La Vega.
And, as always, here are some more results that came in late on Friday.
Hillsboro 36, Ferris 29: In Ferris, Eagles QB Francisco Montoya threw three touchdown passes to Tamarcus McGruder, leading Hillsboro to a key district win over the Yellowjackets.
Montoya also had a 66-yard touchdown run and Jayden McGruder recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.
With the win, the Eagles (5-4, 2-1 in 5-4A DII) have a firm grip on second place in the district standings with one regular season game remaining. Hillsboro hosts Godley (2-5, 0-2) next Friday in its regular season finale.
Chilton 27, Wortham 6: In Wortham, the Pirates’ passing game connection of QB Daylon Ford and all-purpose back Braylen Fisher fueled a key district win over the Bullodgs.
Ford passed for 254 yards with two touchdowns, while Fisher caught four passes for 161 yards and a pair of TDs and also rushed for 69 yards and a score.
Chilton (7-1, 2-1 in 10-2A DII) has won back to back games since taking its only loss of the season at top-ranked Mart. The Pirates travel to Frost next week before finishing the regular season with a showdown versus Bremond in Chilton.
Valley Mills 56, Itasca 0: In Valley Mills, the Eagles rolled over the Wampus Cats behind the one-two punch of QB Elandis Taylor and RB David Haynes III.
Taylor passed for 154 yards and four touchdowns and Haynes rushed for 82 yards and a score.
Valley Mills (4-5, 2-3 in 7-2A DI) travels to Crawford next week.
Teague 38, Fairfield 20: In Fairfield, the Lions jumped out to an 18-0 lead over their biggest rivals and held off Fairfield for an important district win.
Teague QB Luke Stacks showed off his dual-threat ability, rushing for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns and passing for 214 and two more scores. Lions LB Korey Silar caused disruption with 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Teague (3-5, 2-1 in 8-3A DI) is tied for second place in district with Groesbeck and hosts the Goats next week. Both Teague and Groesbeck are in good shape to make the playoffs, though Malakoff won what might have been the de facto district championship game over Groesbeck on Friday.
Bruceville-Eddy 45, Moody 28: In Eddy, Bruceville-Eddy QB/LB Colby Tolbert was all over the field as he led the Eagles to a win over the Bearcats.
Tolbert rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns, while piling up 10 tackles, forcing two fumbles and returning an interception for a touchdown on defense.
Moody WR Cooper Staton caught a school-record 21 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns from QB Ryder Hohhertz.
Bruceville-Eddy (2-6, 1-3) travels to Holland next week, while Moody (2-6, 0-4) hosts Thrall.