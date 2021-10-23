Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Is La Vega about to peak at the right time?

I’ll be honest, I was all set to write about how Friday night separated the good from the great and focus this column on the lopsided wins by state-ranked China Spring, Crawford and Lorena.

Then I remembered what the La Vega Pirates did and it stopped me in my tracks.

By the ninth week of this regular season, which Friday was, the rankings produced by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football are pretty sophisticated. I really believe we do a great job with high school football in this state from the coaches and players, to the organization by the UIL and TAPPS to the way we cover it in the newspaper and on the radio and TV. The advent of user-driven team websites like MaxPreps have contributed as well, since results are just a quick Google search away. And all of that helps the guys at Texas Football get a really good picture of which teams are the best in each class and division.

But not every team can be in the top 10. Sometimes people that really deserve to be there get disguised by a few bumps and bruises due to a tough schedule.

I present to you the La Vega Pirates.