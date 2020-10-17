Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: It's beginning to look a lot like football

Caldwell 0-3

I’ve been doing this long enough to know that just because there are six of seven teams with two wins and within a half game of each other, doesn’t mean it’s as jumbled as it appears. Maybe the two best teams in the district have already played each other and one of them has a clearer-than-it-looks path to the title.

Not in this case.

Lorena has beaten McGregor and Academy but lost to Troy. Troy defeated Cameron Yoe, but lost to McGregor. McGregor claimed victories against Rockdale and Troy, but dropped games against Lorena and Academy. Rockdale, the favorite to win the district in the preseason by the way, lost to McGregor but beat Cameron Yoe and Caldwell.

I’m not even going to make a guess at how it will shake out because all I will end up doing is jinxing somebody.

I will say it was a big win for Lorena. The Leopards have company in that category as there were a few results with playoff implications around Central Texas.