Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Plenty to like in Week 5

The interesting thing about McGregor’s win over Rockdale is that I could kind of see it coming. True, I picked Rockdale in the weekly predictions, but I was glad to have missed that one.

For a while now, McGregor has been close to being a really good football team. The Bulldogs have a lot of pieces in place — an experienced, talented QB, several playmakers around him, and big, aggressive, experienced players in the trenches.

We started to see what McGregor could be when it outscored Mart, 33-29, over the final three quarters back in Week 2. The powerhouse Panthers still won the game, 43-33, but the Bulldogs gained confidence from it.

That’s easy to tell because, since the Mart game, McGregor is on a three-game winning streak and averaging 48 points in that stretch.

The next three games will go a long way toward deciding if the Bulldogs are a playoff team as they travel to Academy, host Troy and then go to Lorena.