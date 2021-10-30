Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Take me to the magic of the moment

A couple of things happened late Friday night that are way more likely to happen at the end of October than the middle of September around here.
The minor one — I got a little cold when I went down for postgame interviews. A pullover wasn’t enough. But I’ll take it as fall weather has finally arrived.
The big one — an extra point mattered in the West vs. Grandview game. I mean it could have REALLY mattered if the Zebras hadn’t somehow forgot to cover the fastest guy on West’s team later in the night.
If you haven’t seen West attempt an extra point or field goal, it’s an adventure. Trojans offensive/defensive lineman Brock Klander serves as the kicker. The left-footed kicker. That’s a 6-foot-2, 270-pound, left-footed kicker. If I needed someone to kick down a door, he’d be my choice. But he has about as much in common with Martin Gramatica as I do with Hakeem Olajuwon.
To his credit, big No. 76 went four-for-four on extra points in No. 6 West’s showdown with No. 7 Grandview. The Zebras answered each of the Trojans’ first three touchdowns, but West’s Joseph Pendleton blocked the extra point on the third one. That kept the Trojans in the lead and, like I said, the Grandview defense lost track of Wyatt Wolf early in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a 34-yard touchdown and the final eight-point margin of victory.
After a steady stream of blowouts this fall, I finally got to cover a close game. But I wasn’t the only one. Our faithful correspondent Brian Coats witnessed the Connally Cadets doing their best Tyler John Tyler impression as they held off a crazy fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Gatesville.
Connally moved ahead 40-15 in the third quarter. But the Hornets kept fighting and recovered two onside kicks to help close the gap. QB Wesley Brown scored five rushing touchdowns, including one with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter. However, the Cadets stopped the two-point conversion pass and escaped with a 47-45 win.
The Mexia Blackcats also rallied in the second half and they ended up on the winning side of the scoreboard. Unlike Gatesville, who was playing a legitimate playoff contender in Connally, Mexia faced off against winless Bullard. Nevertheless, the Blackcats found themselves in a 25-point hole on the road early in the fourth quarter.
Mexia and Bullard combined to score 51 points in 22 minutes of the second half. Blackcats QB Nate Burns threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kayleb Matthews with 1:08 remaining, lifting Mexia to a 57-53 victory.
With that, ladies and gentlemen, the Blackcats (2-7, 1-2 in District 7-4A Division II) earned a playoff berth in a five-team district. You have to respect Mexia’s resiliency. Remember, this is a program that was already in a rebuilding year with a new coach when it had to make another coaching change the week before the season started.
In a less dramatic, but potentially more meaningful game, Whitney held off a Maypearl comeback to win another close game on Friday night. The Wildcats’ 37-34 victory secured a playoff berth and probably means Whitney will be the third-place seed from 7-3A DI.
Here’s a closer look at that Whitney game, plus a few others that came in late on Friday.
Whitney 37, Maypearl 34: In Maypearl, Whitney QB Garrett Peacock passed for 221 yards and a couple of touchdowns and ran for another score to help the Wildcats jump in front of Maypearl in a key district game.
Whitney led 30-20 going into the fourth quarter and staved off a Tigers comeback.
Peacock threw to five different receivers and found Orrin Green, Kyler Cryns and Jackson Montgomery four times each.
Whitney (4-5, 3-2) is headed to the playoffs. The Wildcats can lock up a third-place seed with a win over Oak Cliff Life or a West win over Maypearl next week.
Riesel 49, Florence 10: In Riesel, the Indians erupted for 35 points in the first quarter and snapped a three-game losing skid with a win over Florence.
Riesel RB Cade Amber led the way as he rushed for 147 yards on six carries and caught two balls for 60 yards. All of that led to Amber scoring four touchdowns and the Indians staying in the playoff hunt.
Riesel (4-4, 2-3) can secure fourth place in 13-3A DII with a win at Buffalo next week.
No. 4 Crawford 54, Itasca 0: In Itasca, the Pirates scored 20 points in the first quarter and never looked back as they rolled over the Wampus Cats.
Crawford RB Breck Chambers got things started with a 47-yard touchdown run. Pirates Camron Walker and Brady Ward added rushing TDs of 1 and 27 yards respectively.
The Pirates (9-0, 5-0) have wrapped up the district championship and No. 1 seed in the playoffs going into their home game versus Valley Mills on Friday.
Chilton 59, Frost 0: In Frost, Braylen Fisher took a turn as the Pirates QB and had a solid night. Fisher passed for 101 yards and rushed for 135 to lead Chilton to a lopsided district win.
Meanwhile, the Pirates defense put up a brick wall, holding the Polar Bears to 32 yards of total offense.
With the win, Chilton (8-1, 3-1) sets up a seeding game versus Bremond (4-5, 3-1) next week. Both are in the playoffs, but the winner of Friday’s game will be the No. 2 seed with the loser taking the No. 3 spot. Top-ranked Mart has secured the district title in 10-2A DII.
Hillsboro 32, Godley 27: In Hillsboro, Eagles QB Francisco Montoya ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead his team to a key victory in the district standings.
Hillsboro snapped an odd pattern of losing in every even week of the season. By notching their second straight win, the Eagles (6-4, 3-1) gained a firm grasp on second place in the 5-4A DII standings. Ferris, which hosts Glen Rose on Friday, could jam up the top of the district standings by upsetting the frontrunning Tigers.