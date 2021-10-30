Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Take me to the magic of the moment

A couple of things happened late Friday night that are way more likely to happen at the end of October than the middle of September around here.

The minor one — I got a little cold when I went down for postgame interviews. A pullover wasn’t enough. But I’ll take it as fall weather has finally arrived.

The big one — an extra point mattered in the West vs. Grandview game. I mean it could have REALLY mattered if the Zebras hadn’t somehow forgot to cover the fastest guy on West’s team later in the night.

If you haven’t seen West attempt an extra point or field goal, it’s an adventure. Trojans offensive/defensive lineman Brock Klander serves as the kicker. The left-footed kicker. That’s a 6-foot-2, 270-pound, left-footed kicker. If I needed someone to kick down a door, he’d be my choice. But he has about as much in common with Martin Gramatica as I do with Hakeem Olajuwon.