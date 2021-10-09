Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: This season's thrills still bubbling below surface

If this high school football season in Central Texas were a Netflix series, I think critics and audiences alike would be grumbling about its lack of drama.
Where’s the excitement? When do we get to the good part?
On Friday night, we had a couple of interesting plot points as No. 6 La Vega hosted No. 2 Stephenville and No. 10 Chilton traveled to top-ranked Mart. But those games fizzled fast and the higher-ranked teams won by a combined score of 91-13. There were some closer contests. Marlin gave Italy all it could handle before the Gladiators survived with a 23-21 win. Academy tripped up Cameron Yoe, 32-28. And Crawford notched a good district win over Hamilton.
But Perhaps the two best games of the season so far came in the first two weeks and both resulted in Lorena losses. The Leopards, who have worked their way back into the Class 3A Division I top 10, dropped close ones against powerhouses Franklin and China Spring.
There just hasn’t been much buzz, at least on the field on Friday nights. Looking ahead, I don’t figure it’s going to be much better next week.
But have faith, football fans. I believe the action is building up in several areas.
Last week I mentioned that Lorena and West both appear to be headed for very entertaining playoff runs that could bring them around to facing each other. That’s just one storyline. Mart, of course, is the most recurring of characters in our story. The Panthers looked unstoppable against Chilton. China Spring gave us a few thrilling weeks of playoff football in 2020 and that could be just the prequel to what the Cougars have coming our way the rest of this year.
All of that, of course, is playoff-related. For must-see football in the regular season, it looks like it’s coming at us in two weeks.
On Oct. 22, we’ve got a fantastic lineup. If my boss gives me my choice that night, I’m going to cover Cameron Yoe at Lorena. But it’s a tough call. Other games on the docket that night include Salado at China Spring, Midlothian Heritage at La Vega, Bosqueville at Crawford, and Groesbeck at Malakoff.
It’s like when someone tells you a show starts slow and drags along for a few episodes. Trust me, it’s going to get good. My easiest prediction of the season is that in a fortnight, I’m going to be writing about what a great Friday night we just witnessed.
Here are a few games that came in late on Friday night.
Hillsboro 48, Venus 2: In Venus, Eagles QB Francisco Montoya went off, producing 280 yards of total offense and six touchdowns.
Montoya passed for 180 yards, throwing touchdown passes to Tamarcus McGruder, Chris Montoya, DeAundre Sanders and Landen Timbes.
Hillsboro (4-3, 1-0) has alternated Ws and Ls every week of the season so far. The Eagles will have a challenge in breaking that pattern as they host district-favorite Glen Rose next week.
Bosqueville 56, Itasca 6: In Itasca, the Bulldogs pounced on the Wampus Cats, taking a 42-0 lead by intermission and cruising from there.
Bosqueville RB Justin Moore gained 139 rushing yards on just four carries and backfield mate Hunter Henexson carried eight times for 176 yards. The duo combined for four touchdowns.
Bulldogs QB Newt Schornack completed 6 of 11 for 139 yards and tossed a couple of TD passes.
Bosqueville (4-2, 2-0) hosts Valley Mills on Friday.
Valley Mills 30, Rio Vista 6: In Valley Mills, the Eagles ran past Rio Vista in the first half and claimed a district win that keeps Valley Mills in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Valley Mills LB Will McDonald scooped a fumble and returned it 81 yards for a touchdown and QB Elandis Taylor hit WR Cooper Ewing for an 86-yard score, filling up the highlight reel for the Eagles.
Taylor finished with 350 passing yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Ewing six times for 166 and Kaleb Kuigowski eight times for another 157.
Valley Mills (3-4, 1-2) travels to Bosqueville next week. The Eagles need a win to climb past the Tolar-Hamilton loser in the district standings.
Teague 30, Kemp 0: In Kemp, Teague linebackers Korey Silar and Luke Stacks and safety Juan Bernal led a defensive shutout as the Lions opened district with a win.
Teague RB Kymani Johnson got the job done on the offensive side as he carried 21 times for 146 yards and a touchdown.
The Lions have bounced back from going scoreless in their first three games to winning two of the last three.
Teague (2-4, 1-0) will host Malakoff on Friday.
Wortham 52, Hubbard 12: In Hubbard, Bulldogs RB Tanner Bean ran roughshod over the Jaguars. Bean carried 12 times for 150 yards and four touchdowns, then tacked on four two-point conversions.
With the win, Wortham (4-2, 1-0) has been victorious in three of its last four. The Bulldogs stay on the road at Frost next week, where they can take a big step toward a playoff spot.
No. 11 Abbott 58, No. 17 Lometa 12: In Abbott, the Panthers shut out Lometa in the second half and eventually 45ed the visiting Hornets with more than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Lometa cut Abbott’s lead to 16-12 late in the first quarter. But the Panthers answered with 42 unanswered points. Isaiah Singleton ran 18 yards for a touchdown and Robert Munoz raced 43 yards for another score to boost Abbott to a 30-12 advantage at the break.
The Panthers piled on four second-half TDs to finish the game early.
Abbott (7-0) has an open date before beginning district at Coolidge on Oct. 22.