Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: This season's thrills still bubbling below surface

If this high school football season in Central Texas were a Netflix series, I think critics and audiences alike would be grumbling about its lack of drama.

Where’s the excitement? When do we get to the good part?

On Friday night, we had a couple of interesting plot points as No. 6 La Vega hosted No. 2 Stephenville and No. 10 Chilton traveled to top-ranked Mart. But those games fizzled fast and the higher-ranked teams won by a combined score of 91-13. There were some closer contests. Marlin gave Italy all it could handle before the Gladiators survived with a 23-21 win. Academy tripped up Cameron Yoe, 32-28. And Crawford notched a good district win over Hamilton.

But Perhaps the two best games of the season so far came in the first two weeks and both resulted in Lorena losses. The Leopards, who have worked their way back into the Class 3A Division I top 10, dropped close ones against powerhouses Franklin and China Spring.

There just hasn’t been much buzz, at least on the field on Friday nights. Looking ahead, I don’t figure it’s going to be much better next week.

But have faith, football fans. I believe the action is building up in several areas.