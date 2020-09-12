Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Tough times call for big-picture focus

I think this 2020 process is going to make us stronger.

At least my experience in sports and life in general is that, when you’re forced to go through something difficult, you often come out the other side with more depth of experience. That’s what they say and that’s what I’ve seen.

For example, the Lorena Leopards and Gatesville Hornets were pretty much all set to play a football game on Friday night. But then COVID-19 derailed it. I’m still a little baffled that one person’s illness can upend the planned activity for two communities at a moment’s notice. Having said that, I think Lorena and Gatesville made the right decision not to play. I think they realized that if they played and both teams suffered an outbreak — unlikely as that is in my opinion — it could have a ripple effect throughout the state.

How will not playing make them stronger? I think it might change the perspective of some players. They might start to look at a game as a privilege and play with more intensity when it kicks off. They might drop any sense of nervousness and just live in the moment on a Friday night.

I hope things break that direction anyway.