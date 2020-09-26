Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Week 5 puts smiles on Waco High, McGregor fans’ faces

You’ve got to stop and appreciate the little things, these days more than ever.
Late on Friday night, I spoke with two coaches on the field at China Spring Cougar Stadium – China Spring’s Brian Bell and Mexia’s Triston Abron. China Spring had dominated the Blackcats for most of the night and won 41-9. But both coaches had clear-eyed and positive perspectives on their teams. Abron, in his first year at Mexia, talked about how all areas of his team need to get better, but he was happy with the way they played in spurts against an outstanding Cougar bunch. And Abron was confident the Blackcats (1-4) can get things turned around coming up in district play.
On Saturday morning, I took time to read and absorb game stories written by Trib staff writer John Werner, who covered Waco High’s season-opening victory, and freelancer Brian Coats, who sent us a story about McGregor’s huge district win over Rockdale.
Werner astutely pointed out that Waco High got in the win column a couple of months earlier than a year ago, when the Lions salvaged an early November triumph over Belton to keep from going winless.
Now Waco High coach Kwame Cavil has some momentum on his side. The Lions still face a steep challenge in a power-packed district, but they showed on Friday that they won’t simply be an easy “W’ for teams coming into Waco ISD Stadium.
The interesting thing about McGregor’s win over Rockdale is that I could kind of see it coming. True, I picked Rockdale in the weekly predictions, but I was glad to have missed that one.
For a while now, McGregor has been close to being a really good football team. The Bulldogs have a lot of pieces in place — an experienced, talented QB, several playmakers around him, and big, aggressive, experienced players in the trenches.
We started to see what McGregor could be when it outscored Mart, 33-29, over the final three quarters back in Week 2. The powerhouse Panthers still won the game, 43-33, but the Bulldogs gained confidence from it.
That’s easy to tell because, since the Mart game, McGregor is on a three-game winning streak and averaging 48 points in that stretch.
The next three games will go a long way toward deciding if the Bulldogs are a playoff team as they travel to Academy, host Troy and then go to Lorena.
And when you think about it, the fact that I’m writing about McGregor’s playoff chances here at the end of September, that’s a little thing to be enjoyed. This has been a shaky football season with cancellations happening on a weekly basis. And yet there are teams that haven’t had interruptions. There are teams where young players are getting better and established all-stars are showing off.
Of course, there’s the flip side of the coin. Those momentary twinges that pop up from people who apparently want us to be miserable. I just read a tweet from someone I worked with on a past project that was chastising college football for going ahead with the season. It would be one thing if the argument had been well-reasoned and fair. But it was flippant and snarky.
It’s my policy, now more than ever, to avoid bickering on Twitter. But the thing this person chose not to consider is the joy I see among high school football players in practice and games every week.
The kids want to play and they’re getting to play and that’s a big thing to appreciate.
Here are some recaps of games that came in late on Friday night:
Temple 40, No. 3 Longview 13
In Arlington, the Temple Wildcats served up a stunning upset as they rocked Longview, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A Division I, in the nightcap of a doubleheader at AT&T Stadium.
Temple outscored the Lobos 30-0 in the second half as the Wildcats (1-0) claimed a season-opening victory.
According to the Temple Daily Telegram, Temple starting QB Humberto Arizmendi passed for four touchdowns, including second-half TD strikes to AJ McDuffy, Luke Allen and Samari Howard.
Whitney 36, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 21
In Dallas, Garrett Peacock picked apart the Oak Cliff Life secondary, passing for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to their first road win of the season.
Whitney (2-3, 1-0 in 7-3A D-I) bounced back from back-to-back road losses against Rogers and Mart by posting a win in its district opener.
The brutal stretch of road games continues next week when Whitney travels to play second-ranked Grandview on Friday.
Bosqueville 31, Rio Vista 21
In Rio Vista, Bosqueville running back Jay King churned out 181 rushing yards on 32 carries and Bulldogs Luke Bradshaw and Hunter Henexson had a pair of touchdowns each.
Henexson got loose for a 21-yard rushing touchdown and also returned a fumble 28 yards for a score, helping Bosqueville (2-1) win for the second straight week. The Bulldogs walloped Riesel, 52-26, a week ago.
Bosqueville QB Luke Bradshaw had a pair of three-yard TD runs and John Youens tacked on a 30-yard field goal.
Chilton 6, Kerens 0
In Kerens, the Chilton Pirates defense produced four takeaways and held Kerens to 134 yards of total offense to win a low-scoring affair.
Pirates quarterback McKellar Cook threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Brian Davis for the game’s only score. Cook passed for 100 yards and rushed for 100 and running back Olgario Vasquez carried 16 times for 170 yards to keep the Pirates moving.
Linebacker Ruben Andrade led the Chilton defense with 11 solo and two assisted tackles and Vasquez pitched in five stops, an interception and a pass breakup.
