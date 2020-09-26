Chad Conine's Sunday Rewind: Week 5 puts smiles on Waco High, McGregor fans’ faces

Now Waco High coach Kwame Cavil has some momentum on his side. The Lions still face a steep challenge in a power-packed district, but they showed on Friday that they won’t simply be an easy “W’ for teams coming into Waco ISD Stadium.

The interesting thing about McGregor’s win over Rockdale is that I could kind of see it coming. True, I picked Rockdale in the weekly predictions, but I was glad to have missed that one.

For a while now, McGregor has been close to being a really good football team. The Bulldogs have a lot of pieces in place — an experienced, talented QB, several playmakers around him, and big, aggressive, experienced players in the trenches.

We started to see what McGregor could be when it outscored Mart, 33-29, over the final three quarters back in Week 2. The powerhouse Panthers still won the game, 43-33, but the Bulldogs gained confidence from it.

That’s easy to tell because, since the Mart game, McGregor is on a three-game winning streak and averaging 48 points in that stretch.

The next three games will go a long way toward deciding if the Bulldogs are a playoff team as they travel to Academy, host Troy and then go to Lorena.