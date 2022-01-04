Chapman's legacy preserved with Waco ISD Hall of Fame honor

He’s been gone for nearly two years now, but Mike Chapman’s impact will live on forever.

The folks at Waco ISD are well aware of that, and on Tuesday they set about ensuring Chapman’s memory won’t be forgotten, either. In between the Waco High and University season-opening girls’ and boys’ soccer games, Waco ISD inducted Chapman into its Athletic Hall of Fame.

Chapman died of a heart attack in January 2020 at age 58. Almost two years later, his presence still lingers at University, where he coached for 26 years.

“I think if you were going to ask my family how we would want this to go, I think that this is perfect,” said Dylan Chapman, Mike’s nephew and a current Trojan assistant coach under Kyle Chapman, Mike’s brother and Dylan’s father. “Everybody that was ever special to him, everybody that was ever special to us, through all the years of him doing everything that he did, is here tonight, and I think that’s amazing.”