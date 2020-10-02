Austin Westlake flies past Midway, 56-0

“Nobody nowadays likes to get embarrassed,” Hulme said. “I didn’t like to get embarrassed when I was a kid either, but it happened more then. Nowadays kids aren’t allowed to get embarrassed for whatever reason. I said, ‘Hey, sometimes that’s not a bad thing to happen to you.’ We’re either going to sink or swim on this.

“It’s one game and we’ve got another nondistrict game next week and we’ve got to get better. That’s the whole point of this. We’ve got to get better. I don’t care if we take six-inch steps, but we’ve got to move forward, not backward.”

Klubnik was sharp from Westlake’s first possession as he guided the Chaps 90 yards for the initial lead. The Westlake QB ran up the middle for 24 yards to kick start the drive and shifted it into high gear after the Chaps crossed midfield

Klubnik threw a 23-yard strike to Jaden Greathouse that moved Westlake to the Midway 26. Two plays later he found Nicholas Watanabe for a 14-yard touchdown and a 7-0 advantage.

While the Panthers moved the chains twice on their game-opening drive, Westlake began to swarm Childers after that.

The Chaparrals forced Midway into back-to-back three-and-outs, which allowed Westlake to take an iron grip on the game’s momentum.