 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chilton 14, Rice 8
0 comments
top story

Chilton 14, Rice 8

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

In Chilton, Chilton Pirates QB McKellar Cook and favorite target Ja’Brian Davis provided the big plays on offense and the Pirates defense pitched a shutout for three quarters to pave the way for a season-opening victory.

Cook passed for 156 yards, including 123 and a TD that went to Davis.

Chilton defenders Ruben Andrade, Jose Gonzalez and Daylon Ford all posted double-digit tackles as the Pirates (1-0) consistently swarmed the football.

The Pirates won their season opener for the second consecutive season. They defeated Cushing to begin a 7-5 campaign a year ago.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lorena holds off Franklin in final seconds, 21-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert