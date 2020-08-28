Chilton 14, Rice 8

In Chilton, Chilton Pirates QB McKellar Cook and favorite target Ja’Brian Davis provided the big plays on offense and the Pirates defense pitched a shutout for three quarters to pave the way for a season-opening victory.
Cook passed for 156 yards, including 123 and a TD that went to Davis.
Chilton defenders Ruben Andrade, Jose Gonzalez and Daylon Ford all posted double-digit tackles as the Pirates (1-0) consistently swarmed the football.
The Pirates won their season opener for the second consecutive season. They defeated Cushing to begin a 7-5 campaign a year ago.
