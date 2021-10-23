 Skip to main content
Chilton 27, Wortham 6
CHAD CONINE’S SUNDAY REWIND

Chilton 27, Wortham 6

chilton (copy)

Chilton players (left to right) McKeller Cook, Luis Fernandez, Ja’Brian Davis, Daylon Ford and Miguel Barron.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

In Wortham, the Pirates’ passing game connection of QB Daylon Ford and all-purpose back Braylen Fisher fueled a key district win over the Bullodgs.

Ford passed for 254 yards with two touchdowns, while Fisher caught four passes for 161 yards and a pair of TDs and also rushed for 69 yards and a score.

Chilton (7-1, 2-1 in 10-2A DII) has won back to back games since taking its only loss of the season at top-ranked Mart. The Pirates travel to Frost next week before finishing the regular season with a showdown versus Bremond in Chilton.

