Chilton 27, Wortham 6

In Wortham, the Pirates’ passing game connection of QB Daylon Ford and all-purpose back Braylen Fisher fueled a key district win over the Bullodgs.

Ford passed for 254 yards with two touchdowns, while Fisher caught four passes for 161 yards and a pair of TDs and also rushed for 69 yards and a score.

Chilton (7-1, 2-1 in 10-2A DII) has won back to back games since taking its only loss of the season at top-ranked Mart. The Pirates travel to Frost next week before finishing the regular season with a showdown versus Bremond in Chilton.