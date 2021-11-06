 Skip to main content
Chilton 41, Bremond 0
CHAD CONINE’S SUNDAY REWIND

Chilton 41, Bremond 0

In Chilton, the Pirates put an emphatic stamp on the regular season.

Despite a lopsided loss to Mart in early October, Chilton (9-1) rolls into the playoffs having won its last four games. Chilton’s combined score in wins over Frost and Bremond was 100-0.

Pirates QB Daylon Ford passed for 160 yards and three touchdowns to fuel the offense.

Chilton opens the playoffs versus Bowie at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Bullard.

