Chilton 47, Axtell 0

In Axtell, Chilton’s defense posted its second consecutive shutout as the Pirates continue to look like one of Central Texas’ rising powers.

Linebacker Miguel Barron led the way for Chilton as he racked up 11 tackles and forced a fumble. Defensive back Ja’Brian Davis pitched in with a pair of interceptions and linebacker Jamoryon Benjamin added eight tackles and a pair of sacks.

Pirates offensive handyman McKeller Cook got it done with 227 passing yards and a pair of scoring tosses, while also catching a TD pass and rushing for 68 yards. Benjamin contributed 104 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense.