Chilton 49, Hubbard 0

In Chilton, the Pirates got back on track as five different ball carriers reached the end zone in a lopsided victory over Hubbard.

Braylen Fisher, Daylon Ford and Luis Fernandez combined for four rushing touchdowns. Fisher and Fernandez each went over 100 rushing yards with 118 and 124 respectively.

Chilton QB McKeller Cook completed 6 of 8 passes for 107 yards and a TD. He and Jamoryon Benjamin also ran for a touchdown apiece.

The Pirates (6-1, 1-1) travel to Wortham for a battle of playoff hopefuls next week.