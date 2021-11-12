 Skip to main content
Chilton 51, Simms Bowie 0
CENTEX PLAYOFF ROUNDUP

Chilton 51, Simms Bowie 0

Chilton players (left to right) McKeller Cook, Luis Fernandez, Ja'Brian Davis, Daylon Ford and Miguel Barron.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

BULLARD — Chilton racked up 560 yards of total offense in a Class 2A Div. II bi-district blistering of Simms Bowie on Thursday night.

Among a slew of offensive stars for the Pirates (9-1) was running back Luis Fernandez, who rushed for 149 yards and caught passes for 66 while scoring a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Daylon Ford hit on 6 of 10 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns, while Braylen Fisher caught three balls for 167 yards and two TDs while rushing for another score.

Chilton will face Tenaha in the area playoffs next Friday at Trinity.

