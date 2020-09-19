 Skip to main content
Chilton 58, Axtell 14
Chilton 58, Axtell 14

In Chilton, utility back Daylon Ford ran for touchdowns of 11, 32, 18 and 33 yards to pace the Pirates as they rolled over the Longhorns.

Chiilton quarterback McKeller Cook got his team started with a 39-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He added the two-point conversion and followed with another TD and four more two-point runs later in the contest.

The Pirates improved to 2-2 and have one more nondistrict game against Kerens left before beginning district against Mart on Oct. 2. Axtell fell to 0-4.

