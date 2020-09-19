Chilton 58, Axtell 14

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Chilton, utility back Daylon Ford ran for touchdowns of 11, 32, 18 and 33 yards to pace the Pirates as they rolled over the Longhorns.

Chiilton quarterback McKeller Cook got his team started with a 39-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He added the two-point conversion and followed with another TD and four more two-point runs later in the contest.

The Pirates improved to 2-2 and have one more nondistrict game against Kerens left before beginning district against Mart on Oct. 2. Axtell fell to 0-4.