Chilton 6, Kerens 0

In Kerens, the Chilton Pirates defense produced four takeaways and held Kerens to 134 yards of total offense to win a low-scoring affair.

Pirates quarterback McKellar Cook threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Brian Davis for the game’s only score. Cook passed for 100 yards and rushed for 100 and running back Olgario Vasquez carried 16 times for 170 yards to keep the Pirates moving.

Linebacker Ruben Andrade led the Chilton defense with 11 solo and two assisted tackles and Vasquez pitched in five stops, an interception and a pass breakup.

