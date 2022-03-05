Chilton, Meridian hunting for new football coaches

A pair of local 2A schools are in the market for new athletic directors and head football coaches.

Chilton recently announced that Chris James would step down at the end of the school year. James, a Chilton alum, worked for the school district for 14 years as a teacher and coach. As the Pirates’ head football coach the past four seasons, he led them to a 27-22 overall record, including a 12-2 season in 2021. In a statement to the school district, James said he is looking forward to becoming an entrepreneur.

Chilton ISD announced that Bennie Huitt would take over James’ responsibilities for now while it began searching for a permanent replacement.

Meridian ISD has posted its head coach/AD vacancy following the resignation of Wade Morton after three seasons. Morton, a former assistant at Connally, is joining China Spring as an assistant football coach and head powerlifting coach. He tallied a 4-25 record in his stint coaching the Yellow Jackets.

Meridian ISD has posted a deadline of Monday to apply for the job.

