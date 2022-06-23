Chilton opens 3-0 at state 7-on-7; China Spring, Lorena, Yoe go 2-1

COLLEGE STATION — China Spring, Lorena and Cameron Yoe all went 2-1 in Division II pool play at the Texas State 7-on-7 Championships on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park.

Lorena is tied with Kaufman for the lead in Pool D after Thursday’s action. The Leopards beat Goliad, 27-13, and nabbed a 13-12 win over Fort Bend Marshall, while falling to Kaufman by a touchdown, 32-26.

China Spring’s 2-1 record is tied with Sealy and Lindale for the lead in Pool H. The Cougars blanked Hereford, 38-0, and nabbed an 18-13 win over Lindale, but dropped a 26-25 contest to Sealy.

Cameron Yoe trails undefeated Columbus by a game in Pool E.

Chilton had a great day in its Division III pool, going 3-0 with wins over Childress, Santa Rosa and Henrietta. In their Division III pools, Marlin went 1-2 while Dawson lost all three of its games.

Action at the State 7-on-7 tourney continues Friday.