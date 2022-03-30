 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Chilton promotes Bennie Huitt to football coach, AD

Chilton ISD has named Bennie Huitt as its permanent athletic director and head football coach.

Bennie Huitt

Bennie Huitt has ascended to the Chilton athletic director/head football coach position, after three years as an assistant for the Pirates.

Huitt had been serving as Chilton’s interim AD/HFC since Chris James announced his resignation earlier in the month. Huitt has been on staff for the past three years, serving as assistant athletic director, football defensive coordinator and head powerlifting coach.

Huitt has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including past stints at Navasota, Trinity and Marlin, his hometown. He graduated from Marlin High School in 1992 before going on to play football at Ranger College and Angelo State University.

Huitt spent four seasons as Marlin’s head football coach from 2013-16, tallying a 17-25 record, capped off by a 6-6 mark and trip to the area playoffs in 2015. He was the District 10-2A Coach of the Year that season.

Chilton is coming off a 12-2 season in which Mart was the only team to defeat the Pirates.

