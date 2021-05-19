Chilton's fab four reaches UIL state tennis tourney

CHILTON — About four years ago, Esmerelda Perez, Anna Tamez, Mabry Cook and Lawrence Stock signed up for high school tennis going into their freshman year of high school.
None of them had ever played a match.
But on Thursday, four years of dedication to their sport will pay off as Chilton seniors Perez, Tamez, Cook and Stock are all headed the UIL Tennis State Championships in San Antonio. Stock and Perez qualified in second place at the regional tournament in boys singles and girls singles respectively. Tamez and Cook teamed up to win the regional championships and stamp their tickets to the state tourney.
Tamez and Cook finished second in district, losing the title match to Crawford’s Taylor Westerfeld and Sarah Love. Then the Pirates girls doubles teams faced off again for the regional championships. This time it was the blue and white Pirates from Chilton who prevailed by winning in two tiebreaker sets.
“It was a pretty long match, pretty stressful,” Cook said. “We had been talking about the chance to go to state, really since freshman year. So when we won, we just cried.”
Chilton’s Fab Four became the first players from the school to qualify for the state tournament since Melissa Tye went in singles in 2016. First-year Chilton tennis coach Victoria Kuykendall said all of the athletes, not just the ones who qualified for state, have worked hard on the tennis courts the last two years.
Like so many high school athletes, the Pirates didn’t get to find out what they could’ve done in the spring of 2020. The national and state response to the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic caused a shutdown of school sports.
But the Chilton seniors made the most of their last chance.
“I think since their season was snatched from them last year that they came back with some vengeance this year,” Kuykendall said. “They work hard every day. Every day after school they’re at those tennis courts.”
The Chilton high school courts are tucked in a corner behind the football stadium. That’s where the Pirate players formed a close bond to make one last run.
Stock said he considered playing mixed doubles with Perez. Instead, the each pursued singles competition and it paid off.
After losing to Moody’s Ricky Garcia in district play, Stock came back to beat the Bearcat in a regional play-back match to determine the second-place state qualifier.
“The first set we were back and forth and finally I got two games on him,” Stock said. “The second set was kind of the same way and then it started raining during our last game.”
As Stock reached match point versus Garcia, the skies opened up and rain started to soak the courts. Almost simultaneously, the Moody singles player put a ball into the net and Stock was moving on.
Meanwhile, Perez was in a marathon match against Moody’s Alicia Cortez. The Chilton senior had beaten Cortez in a three-setter in district play. At regionals, they had to move indoors because of the rain. More than four hours after the match began, Perez prevailed in the play-back and earned her spot at state.
“It’s my last chance and I’m making the most of it,” Perez said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity because we couldn’t do it last year.”
Cook and Tamez head for the state tournament at North East ISD’s Blossom Tennis Center with a regional title on their resume. The two best friends have been doubles partners the last two years.
“I think that helps with our chemistry,” Cook said. “We don’t usually get mad at each other.”
The Pirates seniors are set to graduate on May 28. They have a senior trip slated for next week, but before that they’re hoping their little group can come home from San Antonio with a trophy or three.
“I’m going in really confident,” Tamez said. “Not only did we win regionals, but our district was one of the best districts. We’re going to state looking for a championship.”