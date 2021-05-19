Chilton's fab four reaches UIL state tennis tourney

CHILTON — About four years ago, Esmerelda Perez, Anna Tamez, Mabry Cook and Lawrence Stock signed up for high school tennis going into their freshman year of high school.

None of them had ever played a match.

But on Thursday, four years of dedication to their sport will pay off as Chilton seniors Perez, Tamez, Cook and Stock are all headed the UIL Tennis State Championships in San Antonio. Stock and Perez qualified in second place at the regional tournament in boys singles and girls singles respectively. Tamez and Cook teamed up to win the regional championships and stamp their tickets to the state tourney.

Tamez and Cook finished second in district, losing the title match to Crawford’s Taylor Westerfeld and Sarah Love. Then the Pirates girls doubles teams faced off again for the regional championships. This time it was the blue and white Pirates from Chilton who prevailed by winning in two tiebreaker sets.

“It was a pretty long match, pretty stressful,” Cook said. “We had been talking about the chance to go to state, really since freshman year. So when we won, we just cried.”