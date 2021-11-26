Chilton's versatility too much for Bremond

Chilton’s strength is spreading the wealth and putting a lot of players in the end zone.

Attacking Bremond from a variety of angles, four different players scored for the Pirates as they romped to a 40-14 regional win Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Luis Fernandez ran for a pair of touchdowns while Jamoryon Benjamin ran for a score and caught a touchdown pass from Daylon Ford. Markeydrick Taylor and Braylen Fisher also ran for touchdowns as the Pirates (11-1) piled up 310 yards rushing to go along with Ford’s 95 passing yards.

“It’s definitely a strength of ours to be able to spread the ball around a little bit,” said Chilton coach Chris James. “We get the ball out in space and our linemen, all underclassmen, really do a pretty good job. But any time you can lighten the load on those guys and move the ball around, it just helps with a positive atmosphere when everybody’s able to contribute to what we’ve got going.”

The Pirates earned a rematch in the region finals against No. 1 Mart, which rolled to a 56-6 win over the Pirates on Oct. 8 in District 10-2A Division II play. The rematch is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Midway’s Panther Stadium.