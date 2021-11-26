Chilton's versatility too much for Bremond

Chilton’s strength is spreading the wealth and putting a lot of players in the end zone.
Attacking Bremond from a variety of angles, four different players scored for the Pirates as they romped to a 40-14 regional win Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Luis Fernandez ran for a pair of touchdowns while Jamoryon Benjamin ran for a score and caught a touchdown pass from Daylon Ford. Markeydrick Taylor and Braylen Fisher also ran for touchdowns as the Pirates (11-1) piled up 310 yards rushing to go along with Ford’s 95 passing yards.
“It’s definitely a strength of ours to be able to spread the ball around a little bit,” said Chilton coach Chris James. “We get the ball out in space and our linemen, all underclassmen, really do a pretty good job. But any time you can lighten the load on those guys and move the ball around, it just helps with a positive atmosphere when everybody’s able to contribute to what we’ve got going.”
The Pirates earned a rematch in the region finals against No. 1 Mart, which rolled to a 56-6 win over the Pirates on Oct. 8 in District 10-2A Division II play. The rematch is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
“Looking how the game ended for us, there’s a lot of mistakes we can clean up,” James said. “Not taking anything away from those guys because they’re great at what they do. Coach (Kevin) Hoffman and his coaching staff are doing an awesome job of coaching those guys. Hopefully it can be a competitive game. We know what we’re up against. We got our hands full, but that’s why they play the game.”
After a dominating 41-0 win over Bremond on Nov. 5 in district play, the Pirates appeared confident they could win again from the opening drive.
The Pirates marched 70 yards on eight plays on their first possession with Fernandez running around the left side for an eight-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead with 7:32 left in the first quarter.
Facing fourth and seven on their own 41, the Tigers tried a fake punt but Jayden Estrada was stopped after a five-yard gain.
The Pirates quickly capitalized as Fisher exploded around the right side for a 46-yard touchdown for a quick 12-0 lead with 5:11 left in the first quarter.
After forcing a Bremond punt, Chilton got the ball at the 50 and scored again when Ford hit Benjamin for a 44-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 19-0 with 2:18 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers broke through with a score when Braylen Wortham hit Maclane Minor over the middle for a 20-yard touchdown to cut Chilton’s lead to 19-7 with 5:56 left in the second quarter.
But the Pirates responded quickly again as Taylor sprinted around the right side for a 65-yard touchdown to open up a 26-7 lead with 4:30 left in the second quarter.
The Tigers (6-7) had a chance to cut into Chilton’s lead in the third quarter. But after reaching the 14, Ja’Brian Davis intercepted Wortham’s fourth-down in the end zone for the touchback.
Fernandez then exploded down the right sideline for a 59-yard touchdown to give the Pirates a 33-7 lead with 1:53 left in the third quarter.
Following another Bremond punt, the Pirates moved 50 yards for their final touchdown with Benjamin finishing it off with a one-yard touchdown run with 9:20 remaining in the game. Bremond scored its last touchdown on David Williams' two-yard run with 47 seconds remaining.