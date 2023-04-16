At some point during Monday’s Boston Marathon, Kevin Pitts knows it’s going to get hard.

He knows because it’s happened before. Both of his other two marathon experiences in Chicago and New York were crazy hard. Pitts had to power through legitimate pain. When that happens again in Boston, Pitts plans to ask himself a simple question: Would Emily quit?

He knows the answer. She wouldn’t. She never did.

Emily Stephens lived an extraordinary life, and Pitts plans to run with her legacy inspiring his steps when he embarks on the world’s oldest annual marathon on Monday.

“It’s very personal for me,” Pitts said. “When I’m running, I have something deep down inside that motivates me for so many reasons. Emily embodies what the China Spring spirit is.”

Pitts, 51, knows well about the China Spring spirit. He has lived and worked in the China Spring community since 2007, first as a teacher and coach before becoming the high school principal and for the past seven years as deputy superintendent of China Spring ISD.

Pitts has always enjoyed competing. He grew up in Waco and attended Connally High School, where he played quarterback on the Cadet football team and centerfielder on the baseball team. But distance running was never really his thing.

“I think the furthest I ran back then was maybe the 400 or the 800,” he said. “I didn’t even like running the mile.”

Pitts still wouldn’t call himself a distance runner, per se. But he’s always been a goal-oriented person. He’s always needed something to chase. And, so, years ago he scrawled the words, “Run a Marathon” on his personal bucket list.

But not just any marathon. Pitts takes a go-big-or-go-home approach to his pursuits, and so he wanted to try to complete the three American legs of the World Six Marathons — meaning Chicago, New York and Boston.

“I said, if I’m going to do it, I’m going to do the big ones,” Pitts said. “I just applied for the Chicago Marathon and I got a reply online, ‘You’re in!’ I was like, ‘Oh, no.’ I’ve got to start training.”

That was 2019. Pitts had never run a marathon before heading to Chicago for that race. Honestly, he didn’t even train with anyone or join a running group, partially because his harried schedule forces him to tackle training sessions at random hours, whenever he’s free.

“I’ve done all my training (alone) for the most part, because I’m an idiot,” Kevin said, laughing. “I’ve done a lot of research. The good thing is, Google helps a lot. There’s a lot of information there. Nike and a lot of running apps have a lot of information. The people at Waco Running Company have been tremendous. I go there and pick their brains and they tell me what gear to wear, how to train for certain things. I’ve learned now that so much of it is based on nutrition and hydration, and following the plans.”

Still, Pitts wasn’t necessarily in ideal running shape when he toed the starting line in 2019 in Chicago for his maiden marathon voyage. For weeks entering the race he was dealing with IT band tendonitis in his knee.

“I knew it was going to be a struggle from the moment it started,” he said. “I’d never done it before. I just told myself, don’t walk, I wanted to keep going without stopping. Which I was able to get through. Time wasn’t really good. But, again, I was so new to the whole process of running marathons.

“You get a newfound appreciation for the people who do that. It’s tremendous. You watch the guys who win it, and I go, ‘I don’t know how it’s humanly possible for someone to run four-and-a-half minute miles for 26 miles straight.’”

With Chicago checked off his list, Pitts set his sights of New York in 2021. But for the big marathons, there’s a lottery process just to get into the field and Pitts knew it was no guarantee he’d earn a spot. That’s when Brenda Stephens lent a hand, as she has done for so many people in China Spring and Greater Waco.

“Brenda told me, ‘I can get you in (the New York Marathon) if you want an opportunity to run for St. Jude’s and be a St. Jude’s Hero.’ I was like, ‘Definitely. I would have done that anyway,’” Pitts said.

Here is where the story of the Stephens family must be told. Emily Stephens was born in 1994 and then when she was 4 years old was diagnosed with brain cancer. She underwent extensive and repeated treatment throughout her life, even as a high school student, but still managed to excel in her studies and community service.

Emily was captain of China Spring’s Electric Blues Dance Team, editor of the yearbook, President of the Waco Chapter of the National Charity League, and valedictorian of China Spring’s 2012 senior class.

“When she was a senior the principal was talking about what the kids were supposed to wear for graduation and she heard someone say, ‘Well, I don’t have dress shoes,’” Pitts said. “Emily told her mom and her mom said, ‘We’re going to fix that.’”

Brenda created a nonprofit organization called China Spring Cares. Each year it provides clothing, food and other items to students and families in need.

Emily ended up graduating with honors from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business. Her cancer returned during her sophomore year at UT, but she was selected to participate in an experimental therapy from famed St. Jude’s Hospital that bought her five extra years of life. But the cancer never fully relented, and Emily died in January 2018 at age 23.

When Kevin got his chance to represent Emily, her family and St. Jude’s Hospital for that 2021 New York City Marathon, it meant the world to him.

“They’re the epitome of compassion and humanity,” he said. “If we had more people like that in this world, everything you see nowadays is negative. These people had every opportunity to be that way, but they’re the most positive and giving people you could ask for.”

Pitts wanted to try to break four hours at the New York Marathon. He was ahead of that pace at the halfway mark, but a few miles later his quadriceps just locked up.

“I was at mile 15, I had 11 more miles to go, I thought, ‘Does the medical team come get me?’” he recalled. “At that time, I’m on First Avenue, just got into Manhattan, I said to myself, “Well, I ain’t quitting.’”

Pitts said Emily’s memory helped inspire him to keep going. He’d look down at his St. Jude’s Hero shirt and draw strength from who he was representing.

As Kevin sought to run in the 2023 Boston Marathon, he learned that the process for becoming a St. Jude’s Hero would be even tougher than ever. Because of the sheer popularity of the race, St. Jude’s granted only 10 such entries each year. Kevin had to write an essay about his reasons for wanting to represent St. Jude’s and go through an interview process. Then just before Christmas last year, he received word that, yes, he had indeed received one of the coveted 10 spots.

His quest became a source of pride for the entire China Spring community. The China Spring Student Council started a program called Cougars4Cougars to raise money for cancer research at St. Jude’s. Each of China Spring’s five school campuses took part in raising money, along with businesses in the Waco area. On Friday, they eclipsed $15,000.

“There’s so many businesses that contributed to this fundraising project, it’s the entire Waco community,” Pitts said. “(St. Jude’s) said, can you raise this much money? I said, I know some people. I know the Waco community and how giving they are.”

Pitts’ running journey has become a personal mission for all of China Spring. It seems as if everyone has either been personally affected or knows someone who has been affected by cancer. One teacher in the China Spring school district is currently battling lung cancer, Pitts said, yet continues to teach.

During the interview for this story, China Spring superintendent Marc Faulkner popped his head into Pitts’ office to encourage him and offer his support. “Remember, when you feel tired, run like your ex-girlfriend is chasing you,” Faulkner joked, before reminding Kevin to wear some China Spring gear in the race.

Going into Monday’s race, Pitts feels as though he has trained better and smarter than ever. He again has a goal of breaking the four-hour mark, which he realizes is ambitious, considering he clocked in at 4:36 for Chicago and 4:45 for New York.

“But I’m in better shape this time, trained a lot better and gained a lot of knowledge from a lot of people,” he said. “But if I hit that wall and can’t do it, it’s not going to be from a lack of effort.”

For Kevin (and a lot of marathon runners), it’s not really so much about the time as it is the tenacity it takes to finish a 26.2-mile run. That’s always the primary goal — just finish. He has enjoyed big wins as both an athlete and a coach, but he said a marathon brings a different level of satisfaction.

“It’s more of an accomplishment,” Pitts said. “People ask you, how’d you finish?, and I say, I finished. That’s what it is. It’s, can you get through the mental aspect of how difficult it is to do? That’s why you really appreciate people who do this all the time. I don’t know how they do it. … After all the hours and training you put in, it’s just rewarding to finally finish.”

Pitts is already looking forward to the post-race meal and “hydration” he plans to seek out in Boston. (After all, the oldest pub in the country calls Beantown home.) As for what’s next after this weekend’s race, he admits that “I don’t want to do any more marathons.” But in the same breath, he said that if a chance to run in Berlin, Tokyo or London became available, he’d be tempted, especially if he somehow got to represent St. Jude’s or Emily Stephens again.

“For me, that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “Sure, it’s this bucket list thing, but it’s really about Emily. She’s the epitome of what a China Spring Cougar is. You get faced with adversity at 4 years old and you don’t give up. My letter that I wrote to St. Jude’s, I said, ‘She didn’t give up, didn’t give in, she gave more.’ She had every opportunity to say, I can’t have things in life. I can’t do this right now. But she excelled in everything she did. … I’m just happy to honor her memory.”

Note: To donate to the China Spring fundraiser for cancer research at St. Jude's, visit www.givengain.com and search for "Kevin Pitts."