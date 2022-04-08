 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

China Spring ballclubs host Military Night on Friday

The China Spring baseball and softball teams will honor the United States Armed Forces and first responders as they host Robinson at 7 p.m. on Friday at the China Spring diamonds.

Both Cougars squads will wear special commemorative uniforms on their Military Night. The softball team will also wear the names of specific military members or first responders on the backs of their jerseys and will be making a donation to a military family.

