China Spring ballclubs host Military Night on Friday

The China Spring baseball and softball teams will honor the United States Armed Forces and first responders as they host Robinson at 7 p.m. on Friday at the China Spring diamonds.
Both Cougars squads will wear special commemorative uniforms on their Military Night. The softball team will also wear the names of specific military members or first responders on the backs of their jerseys and will be making a donation to a military family.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.