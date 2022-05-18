China Spring baseball ready to pounce against Rusk

High school baseball fans who make the trip to China Spring’s one-game playoff against Rusk on Saturday evening can be pretty certain of one thing — nothing will come easy.

A year ago, the Cougars and Eagles met at this same stage of the Class 4A playoffs, the regional quarterfinal, and it took 13 innings before Rusk claimed a 3-1 victory in Navasota. Because Rusk coach Ross McMurry had won a coin toss for a one-game playoff, the extra-innings win sent the Eagles on to the regional semifinal and ended China Spring’s season.

Here they are again. China Spring (27-8) will play Rusk (15-12) at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Crandall High School. And even before the first pitch, the battle has been joined.

“We flipped on everything,” China Spring coach Jesse Lopez said. “It was probably one of the craziest negotiations ever. We flipped on uniforms, natural or turf, site, time, what day, what dugout. It wasn’t the friendliest of things.”

Lopez wanted to play a series but McMurry, like last year, wanted a one-and-done playoff. The Rusk coach won the coin flip and got his one-game format. Lopez wanted to play on Saturday and won that decision, and the Cougars will be the home team. Everything else fell the Eagles’ way.

The coin flip drama isn’t the only thing that makes China Spring-Rusk an enticing matchup, though. The Cougars were No. 6 in the DiamondPro/THSB final rankings of the regular season while Rusk checked in at No. 15. The Eagles advanced on to the state championship game last year before falling, 2-1, against Texarkana Pleasant Grove.

“I think we all knew we were going to take the same route as last year and get the same teams,” Lopez said. “I think we’re fired up and ready to roll. I think the kids are excited about it.”

Rusk pitcher JD Thompson, who has signed to play collegiately at Vanderbilt, threw a gem of a game against China Spring in 2021. He went eight of the 13 innings, stuck out 12 and gave up one hit and no walks against the Cougars.

Thompson is reported to be throwing in the high 80s, up to low 90s with his fastball. The China Spring hitters who saw him a year ago can attest to that. So Lopez made sure his team was prepared for it this time around.

“We’ve tailored our schedule to see some velocity,” Lopez said. “Last year when we played Rusk was the first time we saw anything that hard. We saw 86 I think in Corpus Christi one time. Other than that we saw nothing like it.

“This season we saw a kid front Sinton that was 94 to 96, a kid from Calallen was the same thing, a kid from Sharyland was up there. Argyle was up there. They were throwing it. I feel really good about having prepared these guys. I think we’re in a good spot.”

Judd accepts Robinson AD post

Lonnie Judd grew up circling the Midway-Robinson football game on the schedule, mostly because he would be lining up for the Panthers.

“When I was a student at Midway, our first game of the year was always Robinson,” Judd said. “I grew up with Midway playing Robinson and it was always a great game.”

Now Judd will be a Rocket. He confirmed to the Trib that he finished his paperwork on Tuesday to become Robinson ISD’s new athletic director.

“I know the expectations out there,” he said. “I want to try to build a program that everybody will be proud of.”

Judd, who leaves Moody where he was the head football coach, replaces Jay Zeller at Robinson. Zeller departed for the same job with Brazosport ISD in April.

A former Midway player and assistant coach, Judd will now be stepping away from the football sideline after spending the last 29 years coaching.

“On Friday nights, I’ll get the itch,” Judd said. “But I really enjoy coaching coaches. I like having young coaches and growing young coaches. I want to be their sounding board. That part of the job is pretty exciting.”

Robinson hired Mike Ludlow as its new head football coach in December. Ludlow will be trying to turn around a program that won a combined nine games in the last threes seasons and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018.

Judd said his task is to transform thinking in all sports, including football.

“At times the culture has kind of lacked a little bit,” Judd said. “I’m a pretty big culture guy and I enjoy coming in and building a family of coaches and putting it together to make all the sports successful.”

